Nuvoton Releases 4Th Generation Of Gerda (TM), Automotive HMI Display IC Series, In 3 Variants

KYOTO, Japan, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (NTCJ) will start the mass production of its 4th-generation automotive HMI (Human-Machine Interface) display IC series, Gerda (TM), available in three variants: Gerda-4M, Gerda-4L, and Gerda-4C.

This new lineup features image-processing technology, security, and display safety functions to support the higher level of safety requirement and more comfortable driving experiences. The Gerda (TM) IC contributes to the development of next-generation HMI systems by enabling high-performance, cost-effective solutions across a wide range of applications.

1. Superior image-processing engine for improving visibility and comfort of HMI equipment

For Electronic Mirrors

Gerda-4M solves the issues that conventional e-mirrors have, such as glare caused by strong lights and reduced visibility due to loss of detail in high-contrast lighting scenarios, especially at night, by using a "local contrast function" that locally adjusts the screen contrast based on the luminance distribution of each area. In addition, low-latency processing of less than one frame enables real-time display improvements.

For AR-HUDs

AR-HUD displays must align precisely with windshield curvature and driver's line of sight. The image-warping engine in Gerda (TM) enables free image deformation with low latency of less than one frame, allowing it to fit the windshield. It also supports "dual projection," which projects images both near and far focus with a single chip.

For Cluster Meters

With a 2.5D graphics engine (GFX), Gerda (TM) enables user interface (UI) design that simulates 3D effects using 2D elements. This improves depth perception and readability, contributing to more accurate and timely decision-making by the driver. Additionally, in combination with an image compression engine, it supports high-resolution output of WXGA@60FPS, providing a modern, high-quality dashboard experience.

2. Generally, high-performance HMI solutions require external memory. NTCJ's Gerda (TM) Gen-4 series is embedded with high speed and large capacity memory which eliminates external memory, helping to reduce the number of components and system costs. In addition, Gerda-4L is equipped with a dedicated image compression engine, achieving real-time processing while using only half the memory -- making it possible to display high-resolution images at WXGA@60FPS only using embedded memory.

3. The Gen-4 Gerda (TM) lineup includes display safety functions such as video signal monitoring and alert display monitoring, and contributes to realizing system designs that meet ISO26262 ASIL-B requirements by supporting fail-safe and real-time monitoring.

Additionally, the integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM), compliant with EVITA-Full, enables secure OTA software updates and a secure boot which allows only trusted software boots -- protecting against vehicle cybersecurity threats.

NTCJ is the first Japanese company which has been certified with the TUV process of ISO/SAE21434 and continues to improve cybersecurity at supply chains and its reliability.

