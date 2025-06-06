Nasdaq Forecast Today 06/06: Stalls Pre-NFP (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 has seen a lot of volatility during the trading session here on Thursday as we are getting close to the non-farm payroll announcement on Friday. And I think that it is likely to continue to see the markets kind of holding their breath now. There's a lot of noise going on at the same time and we are a little overextended.
With a massive move after the non-farm payroll announcement, I'd be looking to buy the dip. Now, where is the real question. And I think there are multiple levels underneath. You'll just have to wait to see if you can find something like a V pattern, a drop and then about. That could be right away at the 21,600 level. It could be down to the 20,900 level. You just don't know.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI do suspect that Friday will be very noisy. I think though, by the end of the day, there's a huge miss on the jobs number, which is expected to be about 122,000, then you've got a situation where the market probably makes a lot of noise, but not a lot of movement on the close. So, we'll see. This is a tough day to trade. Most of the time I just use it for analysis to see, okay, well, what's the jobs situation in America? Will that help or hurt Wall Street going forward? It doesn't always line up like you think. A pullback is probably more likely than not, that pullback more likely than not will find buyers.Ready to trade our stock market analysis ? Here's a list of some of the best CFD trading brokers to check out.
Most popular stories
