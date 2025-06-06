BTC/USD Forecast Today 06/06: Seeing A Lower Drift (Video)
- Bitcoin initially rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday but gave back those gains as we continue to look a little bit soft here. In fact, with a little bit of imagination, you could even suggest that we are in the midst of forming a head and shoulders pattern. It's a sloppy one. It's not necessarily one that I'm overly excited to take as a short trade, but it is something worth paying attention to.
Despite the lack of adoption in places like the United States, the reality is this is Wall Street's new favorite toy. It will remain viable as long as BlackRock and others have their hands in it. So, I've pretty much given up on trying to short Bitcoin. I think it's a really reckless thing to do in this environment. Despite any personal opinion on it, I just trade the charts as I see them.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhat I see here is a market that gained 40 % in about a month and is giving some of it back. There's absolutely nothing in this that's abnormal. If I had bought Bitcoin three and a half, four weeks ago, nearly $80,000, I wouldn't be worried about this in the slightest. And in fact, I might be looking for a drop and then a slight bounce to add to my position. This is definitely a one way trade. You just have to be patient.Ready to trade daily Bitcoin forecast ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
