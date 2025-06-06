Trump Family Issues Legal Challenge Over Unauthorised Crypto Wallet

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

World Liberty Financial , a cryptocurrency firm closely linked to President Donald Trump and his family, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fight Fight Fight LLC and NFT marketplace Magic Eden. The legal action follows the announcement of a new digital wallet branded as the“Official $TRUMP Wallet by President Trump,” which the Trump family asserts was launched without their approval.

The disputed wallet was unveiled earlier this week through the X account associated with the $TRUMP memecoin, a cryptocurrency project initiated by Fight Fight Fight LLC. The company, reportedly connected to longtime Trump associate Bill Zanker, partnered with Magic Eden to promote the wallet, inviting users to join a waitlist. However, the Trump family has publicly denied any involvement with the project.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump have all issued statements distancing themselves from the wallet. Eric Trump cautioned against the unauthorized use of their family name, while Donald Trump Jr. emphasized that the Trump Organization had no connection to the project. He also revealed that the family is developing their own official wallet through World Liberty Financial.

World Liberty Financial, co-founded by the Trump family, has been actively expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency space. The firm has launched its own stablecoin, USD1, and is reportedly working on a crypto wallet focused on token yield generation. The company has attracted significant investment, including a $2 billion infusion from a firm associated with the Abu Dhabi government.

The emergence of the unauthorized $TRUMP Wallet has led to confusion and concern within the crypto community. The wallet's website has experienced intermittent outages, and its X account has been suspended. Despite these issues, neither Fight Fight Fight LLC nor Magic Eden has commented on the dispute.

The Trump family's foray into cryptocurrency has been marked by controversy. The $TRUMP memecoin, launched in January 2025, saw an initial surge in value before experiencing a significant decline. While the token generated substantial revenue through trading fees, it also raised ethical questions regarding the president's dual role as a public official and a private entrepreneur.

Critics argue that the intertwining of the Trump family's business interests with their political influence poses potential conflicts of interest. The lack of clear boundaries between governance and private enterprise has led to calls for greater transparency and regulatory oversight in the rapidly evolving crypto industry.

