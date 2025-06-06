Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesia Exports Corn To Malaysia For 1St Time

Indonesia Exports Corn To Malaysia For 1St Time


2025-06-06 04:02:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia on Thursday exported corn to neighboring Malaysia for the first time.

President Prabowo Subianto attended the ceremony marking the export of 1,200 tons of corn to Malaysia, held in Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan Province.

Corn producers from Bengkayang have received a request from Malaysia for 20,000 tons, which will be delivered in stages.

The commodity was transported by a number of trucks heading to the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

In his speech, Prabowo said Indonesia should no longer need to import corn from other countries by 2026, expressing optimism that the nation would achieve maize self-sufficiency even sooner.

"I believe that Indonesia will not only be self-sufficient in food, but will become the world's food barn," he said.

According to Statistics Indonesia, domestic maize production increased by 2.98 percent last year, reaching 15.21 million tons compared to the previous year. Java was the largest producing island, contributing 7.89 million tons, or 51.86 percent of total national production.

MENAFN06062025000063011010ID1109644379

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search