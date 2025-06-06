Indonesia Exports Corn To Malaysia For 1St Time
Jakarta: Indonesia on Thursday exported corn to neighboring Malaysia for the first time.
President Prabowo Subianto attended the ceremony marking the export of 1,200 tons of corn to Malaysia, held in Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan Province.
Corn producers from Bengkayang have received a request from Malaysia for 20,000 tons, which will be delivered in stages.
The commodity was transported by a number of trucks heading to the Malaysian state of Sarawak.
In his speech, Prabowo said Indonesia should no longer need to import corn from other countries by 2026, expressing optimism that the nation would achieve maize self-sufficiency even sooner.
"I believe that Indonesia will not only be self-sufficient in food, but will become the world's food barn," he said.
According to Statistics Indonesia, domestic maize production increased by 2.98 percent last year, reaching 15.21 million tons compared to the previous year. Java was the largest producing island, contributing 7.89 million tons, or 51.86 percent of total national production.
