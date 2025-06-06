Neverpay Launches“Buy Now, Pay Never” Crypto Payment System Using Staking Yields

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NeverPay launches a crypto payment model that lets users stake assets and spend the yield, enabling purchases without selling or borrowing digital currency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 06, 2025 -- NeverPay announces the launch of its crypto-based payment system designed to let users make purchases without selling their digital assets or entering into debt. The platform introduces a concept called"Buy Now, Pay Never," allowing users to leverage the yield generated by their staked crypto to fund real-world purchases.





The process begins when users stake their cryptocurrency, such as Solana (SOL), with NeverPay for a one-year term. For example, by staking 40 SOL, users receive two types of tokens: one (pt-SOL) that represents ownership of the original 40 SOL and another that entitles them to the staking yield. The staked crypto remains intact, and users regain access to the original amount after the staking period.

In exchange, NeverPay pays the merchant upfront in stablecoins like USDC, enabling instant, fee-free transactions. This arrangement allows users to access products or services immediately while maintaining their crypto holdings. Should users require liquidity before the one-year term concludes, they have the option to sell their pt-SOL tokens on the secondary market.

The NeverPay model benefits both consumers and merchants. Consumers avoid selling assets or taking on loans and retain full control of their crypto investments. Meanwhile, merchants receive payments instantly in stablecoins without incurring transaction fees or onboarding barriers typically associated with crypto acceptance.

The system is designed to be simple and secure. Unlike lending platforms, NeverPay does not involve collateralized loans or risk of liquidation. Instead, the platform utilizes the yield from staking capital that would otherwise remain idle as a means to facilitate purchases.

NeverPay also introduces new opportunities for crypto investors. By participating in the staking ecosystem, investors can support consumer transactions while earning yield, creating a new utility layer for digital assets.

As the decentralized finance sector continues to evolve, NeverPay offers a new approach to financial flexibility. The platform blends long-term investment strategy with real-time purchasing power, enabling users to preserve their crypto holdings while accessing the value they generate.

