Kerala: Senior Congress Leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai Passes Away

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former KPCC president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passed away at the age of 95. He had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Born on March 11, 1931, in Shooranad village, Kunnathur taluk of Kollam district, Thennala was the son of Thennala N. Govindapillai and Eeswariyamma. After completing his BSc from MG College in Thiruvananthapuram, he began his political journey as president of the Congress' Pulikkulam ward committee.

From these early beginnings, Thennala rose steadily through the ranks of the Congress party. He went on to serve as president of the Kunnathur Block Congress Committee, the Shooranad Constituency Congress Committee, and later, the Kollam District Congress Committee (DCC).

Thennala was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly twice from the Adoor constituency-in 1977 and 1982. He also contested unsuccessfully from Adoor in 1967, 1980, and 1987. His contributions to national politics included three terms as a Rajya Sabha member, in 1991, 1992, and 2004.

A key figure in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Thennala served as its president twice, first in 1998 and again in 2004. He was at the helm of the KPCC during a pivotal moment in Kerala's political history-when the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a massive victory, winning 100 seats in the 2001 Assembly elections.

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai leaves behind a legacy of disciplined political service, grounded in grassroots organizing and unwavering dedication to the Congress party.

Brought unity to party plagued by factionalism

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai stood out as a leader who brought unity and calm to a party often divided by factionalism. Known for his gentle demeanor and unwavering ideological commitment, Thennala led a dignified and principled political life that spanned decades.

Thennala's contribution to the Congress went far beyond titles. He was instrumental in resolving bitter internal conflicts and is best remembered for the formation of the "Thennala Committee," which became a trusted mechanism for dispute resolution within the party. In an environment often charged with rivalry and tension, Thennala was a voice of reason and a source of reconciliation-a political balm in a battlefield of egos.

His political career was marked by both service and sacrifice. Thennala began with 17 acres of ancestral property, but in the course of his political life, he sold nearly all of it-retaining only 14 cents-embodying the values of Gandhian simplicity and selflessness.

Electoral politics

He contested five elections from the Adoor constituency, winning two terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha three times. Despite these achievements, his journey was not without setbacks. In 1982, when MP Gangadharan resigned from K. Karunakaran's cabinet, Thennala was expected to be appointed minister. However, the position went to Ramesh Chennithala. The party sought to compensate this loss in 1991 by nominating Thennala to the Rajya Sabha.

In 2001, when the United Democratic Front (UDF) swept to power with 100 seats, Thennala was at the helm of the KPCC. But after A.K. Antony was sworn in as Chief Minister, K. Muraleedharan was made KPCC President under a power-sharing formula crafted by Karunakaran. Thennala's quiet removal from the post, without even a formal acknowledgment of his contributions, was widely seen as an act of ingratitude.

Back to KPCC presidency

Nevertheless, in 2004, the Congress high command restored him to the KPCC presidency, an act many viewed as overdue recognition of his leadership. Through it all, Thennala remained stoic and selfless. He never complained, never retaliated-choosing instead to let his work and principles speak for themselves.

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai's passing marks the end of a rare kind of political journey-one driven not by ambition, but by conviction, sacrifice, and a deep commitment to the party and its values.