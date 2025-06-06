'Kam Kapde Wali...': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Says He Refuses To Take Photos With Women In Revealing Clothes

MENAFN - Live Mint) Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred controversy on Thursday by saying that he doesn't "like women or girls who wear revealing clothes, to the point where I refuse to take photos with them."

He also cited to a western proverb that compared brevity of speech with the choice of clothing of women – a proverb which he said he does not follow. A video of Vijayvargiya's remarks regarding women's clothing was being widely circulated on social media.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Vijayvargiya said he considered women as a“form of goddess”.

“If a girl here [in India] wears good and pretty clothes, does good makeup and wears nice jewellery, then people consider her very beautiful. But abroad, if a [woman] wears less clothing, then it is considered good. Now, this is their [foreigners'] thinking,” maintained Vijayvargiya .

He also termed inappropriate a foreign proverb that compares the short speeches of leaders with the short clothes of women.

“Look, there is a western saying which is not good, but this saying is discussed a lot in foreign countries... It is said there [abroad] that just as a girl wearing less clothing is beautiful, similarly a leader giving a short speech is also very good. There is such a saying in foreign countries, but I do not follow it,” said the Madhya Pradesh BJP minister .

Amidst laughter and applause from the audience, the cabinet minister averred he does not consider this foreign saying appropriate.“I do not follow this saying. I believe in our country (India), women are a form of goddess. They should wear very good clothes,” he told the gathering.

He added,“I view women as goddesses, and they should wear good clothes. I don't like women or girls who wear revealing clothes [mereko to kam kapde wali ladki achi nahi lagti].”

"When girls come to take selfies with me, I tell them they should come by wearing good clothes and then get a selfie clicked with me. I refuse to take photos with them," he said.

Vijayvargiya's remarks stirs controversy

Many on social media criticised Vijayvargiya over his comments on clothes of women and girls.

Madhya Pradesh Women's Congress president Vibha Pate said,“Kailash Vijayvargiya finds himself secluded in his party and that is why he gives such statements to attract attention of everyone. I would like to tell the BJP leadership that they should warn Kailash Vijayvargiya. It has become his habit comment on clothes of women, girls. You can not come in limelight by commenting on clothes of women, you should change your behaviour.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress accused Kailash Vijayvargiya of repeatedly making "MISOGYNISTIC, CHAUVINISTIC, and PATRIARCHAL statements". The party said yet Vijayvargiya faces no consequences.

"We demand answers from PM @narendramodi: Do you support his views? Is disparaging women now an unofficial policy of your party? Take IMMEDIATE ACTION and demand his RESIGNATION. Anything less will be seen as active endorsement!," the TMC posted on X.