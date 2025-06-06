NAQ Concludes First Phase Of 'Ousus' Programme To Advance National Workforce Capabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) recently wrapped up the first phase of the national programme 'Ousus', which aimed to train over 50 functionaries from ministries and public institutions through a five-day foundational course.

The programme was laser focused on fostering a unified understanding of national occupational notions and policies pursued by NAQ, as one of the first executive initiatives under NAQ's 2025 to 2030 strategy.

It offered holistic training content that fused theoretical and practical aspects and tackled an array of matters such as the national records management policy, records classification, records retention schedule, secure records disposal, and the legal and regulatory framework.

The training programme was likewise catered to the functionaries of document management units in the public entities as the core pillar of any corporate transformation in this field.

Assistant Secretary-General of NAQ, Aisha Khalid Al Saad emphasised that this phase constituted a turning point in building the unified institutional practice, indicating that the programme was not merely intended to impart knowledge but rather to reshape the relationship between the employer and the document, thereby deepening a new institutional culture that incorporates the document into the decision-making system rather than being a routine administrative procedure.

Throughout the training session, high interaction emerged along with questions that highlighted a true consciousness of roles and responsibilities, as well as full readiness to apply what had been learned within the institutional context, Al Saad highlighted.

Furthermore, the programme constituted a paradigm shift in institutional comprehension of the nexus between day-to-day operational practices and overarching national policies, thereby reinforcing the capacity of public entities to execute harmonized procedures in full alignment with the prevailing legislative and regulatory framework.

Director of NAQ's Department of Training and Institutional Guidance Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Thani affirmed that the programme came as part of a national strategic orientation aiming to bolster the capabilities of workforce in the area of handling documents and archives.

This, he said, comes through holding integrated occupational training that combines theoretical and practical aspects under the oversight of professional experts in this field.

The design of this programme had been made based on rigorous academic and occupational criteria, including scientific efficiency and the capability of practically applying the outcomes of this training, in addition to consistent assessment and follow-up to keep up with the best international practices, he noted.

He emphasised that the programme is one of the core pillars in the Department's strategy, which literally focuses on human capital development and building an enduring document infrastructure nationally that would contribute to shoring up institutional documentation and document management effectiveness.

In September 2025, NAQ will continue to accomplish the programme's first phase alongside the beneficiaries from public entities, followed by the next phases that will include professional training tracks, academic scholarships in the relevant fields, as well as societal workshops to purposefully disseminate documentation awareness.

This step is part of a national vision to build a modern documentary system which revolves around talents, fosters compliance, and backs the enduring nation's institutional memory.