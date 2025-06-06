Zideas AI Lab And Findyourzen Launch Strategic Alliance To Tackle Gen Z Mental Health Crisis With AI-Driven Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A strategic alliance between Zideas AI Lab and FindYourZen to address the escalating mental health challenges for Gen Z.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to announce the first official collaboration from Zideas AI Lab-a strategic alliance with FindYourZen to address the escalating mental health challenges that Gen Z faces.🧠 Zideas AI Lab (a division of Zideas Consulting) and FindYourZen are joining forces to address the escalating mental health crisis among Gen Z-America's youngest and most digitally connected generation. The partnership will leverage advanced AI and human-centered design to provide highly personalized mental health resources that align with each individual's location, insurance coverage, and specific needs. An AI-powered agent will also streamline appointment scheduling, breaking down barriers to timely care.Recent findings from The Hartford's 2025 Future of Benefits Study reveal that 40% of Gen Z workers experience feelings of depression or anxiety multiple times per week, and 46% cite stigma as a barrier to seeking mental health care. These statistics underscore the urgent need for accessible and personalized mental health support for this generation.💡 A Vision for the FutureTogether, Zideas AI Lab and FindYourZen are committed to delivering AI-driven, human-centered solutions that provide personalized, accessible, and stigma-free mental health support-when and where it's needed most.“Our collaboration with FindYourZen marks a significant step towards addressing the mental health crisis among Gen Z,” said Jay Chakraborty, Managing Partner at Zideas LLC.“By combining our technological prowess with FindYourZen's user-focused approach, we're enabling institutions and employers to support this generation better.”Pushan Bishi, CEO of FindYourZen, added,“Mental well-being is foundational to personal and professional success. This partnership allows us to scale our impact, reaching Gen Z individuals across diverse backgrounds and geographies.”🤖 Looking AheadThe AI-powered solution will be piloted in select educational and workplace settings by the end of 2025, with a broader launch in early 2026. The initiative is grounded in continuous improvement, driven by user feedback and clinical insight.About Zideas AI Lab (a venture of Zideas LLC )Zideas AI Lab is a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions. It is dedicated to harnessing technology to address real-world challenges. With a focus on ethical AI, Zideas develops tools that prioritize user well-being and societal impact.About FindYourZen ( )FindYourZen is a mental health platform committed to providing accessible and personalized support through technology. By integrating AI with evidence-based practices, FindYourZen empowers individuals to navigate their mental health journeys confidently.

