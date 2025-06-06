Industrial Facility Targeted In Lviv Region In Russia's Overnight Attack
"Overnight, the enemy attacked Lviv region with attack drones and cruise missiles. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries," Kozytskyi said.
He added that the industrial facility in Drohobych district was damaged.
Additionally, several villages near Lviv are experiencing problems with electricity supply.
Kozytskyi informed that an emergency crew from Lvivoblenergo (regional energy supplying company) is already working on the site.
He emphasized that the vital infrastructure systems in Lviv region are operating normally.Read also: Ternopil region under massive Russia's attack, multiple hits reported – RM
As Ukrinform previously reported, an air raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine overnight on June 6 due to the threat of Russian missiles and attack drones.
