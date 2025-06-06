Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Industrial Facility Targeted In Lviv Region In Russia's Overnight Attack


2025-06-06 02:05:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, the enemy attacked Lviv region with attack drones and cruise missiles. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries," Kozytskyi said.

He added that the industrial facility in Drohobych district was damaged.

Additionally, several villages near Lviv are experiencing problems with electricity supply.

Kozytskyi informed that an emergency crew from Lvivoblenergo (regional energy supplying company) is already working on the site.

He emphasized that the vital infrastructure systems in Lviv region are operating normally.

Read also: Ternopil region under massive Russia's attack, multiple hits reported – RM

As Ukrinform previously reported, an air raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine overnight on June 6 due to the threat of Russian missiles and attack drones.

MENAFN06062025000193011044ID1109644208

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search