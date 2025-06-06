Kuwait Crown Prince Performs Eid Al-Adha Prayers At The Grand Mosque

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah performed the Eid Al-Adha prayers at the State Grand Mosque early on Friday.
His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by senior sheikhs, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, President of the Supreme Judicial Council and Head of the Court of Cassation Counselor Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli as well as senior State officials. (end)
