Bytebridge Opens Asia Pacific Headquarters In Singapore, Marking A New Chapter In Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ByteBridge , a global IT infrastructure solutions provider, proudly announces the grand opening of its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. This strategic milestone reinforces the company's commitment to deepening its regional presence and advancing its global expansion plans.



Renowned as a global nexus for innovation and commerce, Singapore offers world-class digital infrastructure, a pro-business environment, and unparalleled global connectivity. Located in the heart of the city's central business district, the new ByteBridge office will serve as a regional hub for solution delivery, technical innovation, and customer support-enhancing services across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Greater China, and the ANZ region.

“The launch of our Singapore office represents a pivotal step in ByteBridge's global strategy,” said Vivian Qi, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at ByteBridge.“We recognize the immense potential and distinct needs of the Asia Pacific region, especially in this AI-driven era. Our team will continue to deliver powerful and forward-thinking solutions in areas such as liquid-cooled data centers and intelligent collaboration.”



The office opening brought together customers, partners, and industry leaders from across the region to celebrate this important milestone. Guests were invited to participate in a symbolic four-color sand ceremony, contributing to a collaborative art installation that will remain on display at the new office. Each color represents a core ByteBridge value:



- Take Actions - Drive change through bold execution

- Happy Customers - Prioritize customer value

- Open & Trust - Build with transparency and inclusion

- Embrace Difference - Innovate through diversity



These values-poured together grain by grain-form the foundation of ByteBridge's global delivery strength and commitment to connection.



The event also marked the official appointment of Bruce Moore as General Manager, Asia Pacific. A highly respected industry leader, Bruce brings deep expertise in growing sustainable businesses and forging long-term partnerships with C-level decision-makers in IT and infrastructure. His leadership experience spans numerous data center and digital transformation initiatives across the APAC region.

“I'm honored to join ByteBridge at such a significant moment,” said Bruce.“Singapore's vibrant tech ecosystem provides fertile ground for us to scale. With a strong local team, we are well-positioned to deliver high-quality solutions for AI, HPC, and smart collaboration, especially in core areas like liquid cooling and intelligent workspaces.”

“As generative AI and large language models accelerate the evolution of digital infrastructure, ByteBridge stands at the forefront with industry-leading capabilities in data center and smart office solutions,” he added.“What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside a talented, action-driven team to help our customers break new ground in their digital transformation journeys.”

Also in attendance was Marvin Cunanan, Co-Founder & General Manager of ByteBridge Americas.“The opening of our Singapore office is an exciting milestone,” Marvin remarked.“It strengthens our global delivery network and reinforces our promise to provide seamless, efficient, and advanced IT infrastructure support to clients around the world. The Asia Pacific region will be a vital force in our global collaboration efforts.”

Looking ahead, ByteBridge will continue investing in its core capabilities: AI-ready data center infrastructure, efficient liquid cooling, intelligent workspaces, and integrated IT services. As AI and digital transformation power regional growth, ByteBridge is committed to delivering scalable, energy-efficient, and forward-looking IT infrastructure solutions that empower customers to thrive in the digital age.

