Aventis Graduate School's Counselling & Psychotherapy Masters Earns Singapore Association For Counselling Accreditation

Aventis Singapore's MA in Counselling & Psychotherapy Achieves SAC Recognition, Meeting Rigorous Professional Accreditation Standards in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Landmark SAC Counselling Accreditation Elevates Aventis Wellness ' Mission to Champion Corporate Mental Wellness.

Aventis Graduate School is proud to announce that its Master of Arts in Integrative Counselling and Psychotherapy, awarded by the esteemed University of Roehampton, London, has officially been accredited by the Singapore Association for Counselling (SAC). This significant milestone affirms the programme's alignment with national professional standards and paves the way for its graduates to become SAC Registered Counsellors-playing a vital role in supporting Singapore's growing demand for qualified mental health professionals.

Uniquely positioned as Singapore's only UK Master's programme in both Integrative Counselling and Psychotherapy, the two-year, part-time postgraduate degree blends rigorous academic theory with applied clinical practice. The robust curriculum includes over 300 contact hours, 200 supervised practicum hours, and 70 hours of personal therapy. Grounded in person-centred, cognitive-behavioural, and psychodynamic modalities, the programme is tailored for working professionals, particularly from healthcare, education, and social service sectors-with 90% of participants currently holding mid- to senior-level roles.

“SAC accreditation is a powerful endorsement of the quality, depth, and professional relevance of the Roehampton MA in Integrative Counselling and Psychotherapy programme,” said Dr. Christopher Fong, Director at the Aventis Centre for Wellness and Organisational Psychology.“It reflects our steadfast commitment to developing ethical, reflective, and competent counsellors who are ready to meet Singapore's evolving mental health needs. We are proud to bridge international best practices with local accreditation.”

Graduates of the programme have gone on to take impactful roles in prestigious organizations such as the Ministry of Education, Health Promotion Board, Parkway Hospital, and Singapore Children's Society. They will also join the Aventis Centre for Wellness and Organizational Psychology, contributing to Aventis' mission to champion Corporate Wellness and strengthen Employer Branding as Certified Corporate Wellness Champions (CCWC).

“The SAC accreditation gives me and my cohort immense confidence in the credibility and value of our training,” shared Ms. Anastasia Konise, a current student and Assistant Vice President at IHH Healthcare.“It validates our efforts and opens doors to meaningful clinical work in Singapore-especially through platforms like the Aventis Centre for Wellness and Organisational Psychology, a leading Employee Assistance Programme and Corporate Wellness provider. This is truly a fantastic milestone for all of us.”

With this accreditation, Aventis Graduate School further strengthens its reputation as a trusted provider of mental health education and professional training, contributing directly to Singapore's national priorities in emotional wellbeing, psychological care, and counselling standards.

