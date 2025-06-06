Cuba Points To“Racist Undertone” Of New U.S. Travel Restrictions

MENAFN - Nam News Network) HAVANA, Jun 6 (NNN-CAN) – Cuba yesterday said, new travel restrictions announced by the United States, barring or limiting entry to nationals from 19 countries, had a“racist undertone.”

“The new ban on entry to the United States by nationals of several countries has a racist undertone, supported by anti-Cuban politicians,” Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister, Bruno Rodriguez posted on social media.

The U.S. measure bans citizens of 12 nations from entering the United States, under the justification of preventing the arrival of“foreign terrorists,” and restricts entry to nationals of seven other countries, including Cuba.

On social media, Cuba's top diplomat said, the move“harms contact between Cuban families” and“damages personal, professional, academic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.”

Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, also took to social media to say“the U.S. is once again attacking Cubans, targeting both those living in Cuba and those residing over there.”– NNN-CAN