Shania Twain 2025 Tour Dates: Get Cheap Concert Tickets With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



Don't miss Shania Twain's 2025 tour! Grab cheap concert tickets now at CapitalCityTickets and save big with promo code CITY10. All seating levels are on sale, from front row to upper deck. Experience the country-pop icon live and get the best deals online before tickets sell out!

Country pop icon Shania Twain, the“Queen of Country Pop,” is hitting the road in 2025 for a final series of concerts that promise to be an unforgettable celebration of her legendary career. Following her record-breaking Queen of Me Tour and acclaimed Come On Over Las Vegas Residency, Shania's 2025 tour will feature performances across North America, including festival appearances and standalone shows. Fans can expect to hear chart-topping hits like“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,”“You're Still the One,” and“That Don't Impress Me Much” from her iconic album Come On Over, which remains the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. Best of all, you can secure cheap tickets for Shania Twain's 2025 tour using the promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets, where a wide range of seating options are available at unbeatable prices. Here's everything you need to know about the tour dates and how to save on tickets.

Shania Twain's 2025 Tour: A Grand Finale

Shania Twain's 2025 tour marks the final chance for fans to see her electrifying live show, wrapping up two years of sold-out performances across North America and Europe. The tour includes a mix of stadium and amphitheater concerts, as well as high-profile festival appearances, showcasing her timeless hits and new tracks from her 2023 album Queen of Me. Known for her high-energy performances, bold fashion, and engaging stage presence, Shania delivers a spectacle that blends country roots with pop flair, earning rave reviews like“a brilliant, memorable evening” from fans on Songkick. With special guest appearances still to be announced, this tour promises surprises and a setlist packed with fan favorites.

Whether you're singing along to“Any Man of Mine” or dancing to“That Don't Impress Me Much,” Shania's 2025 concerts are a must-see for fans of all ages. Plus, a portion of proceeds supports The Shania Twain Foundation, adding a meaningful cause to this epic musical journey.

Shania Twain 2025 Tour Dates and Cities

Below is the confirmed schedule for Shania Twain's 2025 Tour, covering key cities and festivals across the U.S. and Canada:

July 2, 2025 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

July 5, 2025 – Calgary, AB, Canada – Scotiabank Saddledome

July 7, 2025 – Moose Jaw, SK, Canada – Moose Jaw Events Centre

July 10, 2025 – Cavendish, PE, Canada – Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 12, 2025 – Quebec City, QC, Canada – Festival d'été de Québec

July 13, 2025 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

July 16, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

July 19, 2025 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20, 2025 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 22, 2025 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 26, 2025 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 29, 2025 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

July 30, 2025 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

August 1, 2025 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

August 2, 2025 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Note: Additional dates may be added, so check CapitalCityTickets for the latest updates.

Why You Should See Shania Twain Live in 2025

Shania Twain's live performances are a masterclass in entertainment, combining powerful vocals, stunning visuals, and audience interaction. Fans have praised her ability to create an“electric” atmosphere, with highlights like inviting audience members on stage and delivering spectacular renditions of hits like“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”. Her 2025 tour is expected to run for 2-3 hours, featuring a setlist drawn from her extensive catalog, including Come On Over, The Woman in Me, and Queen of Me. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide and five Grammy Awards, Shania's influence as the top-selling female country artist is undeniable.

This tour is especially significant as it's billed as the final chance to see Shania's current live show, following her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's PH Live, which concludes in February 2025. Whether you're in Missoula, Toronto, or Hollywood, FL, expect an“***-kicking party” filled with nostalgia, energy, and Shania's signature charm.

How to Get Cheap Shania Twain 2025 Tour Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

You can save big on Shania Twain 2025 tour tickets at CapitalCityTickets by following these steps:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Browse the full tour schedule and select your desired date and venue.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter the code CITY10 at checkout to unlock exclusive discounts on all seating options, from general admission to premium floor seats.

Choose Your Seats: Ticket prices vary by venue-starting as low as $50-$150 for general admission, with premium seats or VIP packages ranging higher (e.g., $128+ for Hollywood, FL, shows). VIP options may include meet-and-greets or exclusive merchandise, with prices depending on the show.

Secure Checkout: Complete your purchase with confidence using CapitalCityTickets's secure platform, offering payment options like credit cards, PayPal, or Affirm for flexibility.

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace known for competitive pricing, no hidden fees, and a 100% buyer guarantee. Their instant download and mobile ticket options make securing your spot at Shania's shows seamless.

Tips for Saving on Shania Twain Tickets

Act Fast: Tickets went on general sale December 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, and high-demand shows like Toronto and Jacksonville may sell out quickly.

Join Fan Clubs: Sign up for Shania's official newsletter or follow her on Bandsintown for potential presale access or ticket alerts.

Compare Prices: Check Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, or SeatGeek for additional deals, but CapitalCityTickets often has the lowest prices with CITY10.

Look for VIP Packages: For superfans, VIP options may include backstage tours or meet-and-greets, available at select venues like Calgary or Toronto.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

CapitalCityTickets stands out for its affordable pricing, exclusive promo code CITY10, and extensive inventory covering all Shania Twain 2025 tour dates. With a user-friendly platform and secure checkout, it's a top choice for fans seeking cheap tickets without compromising on authenticity or service. Their toll-free support (1-855-514-5624) ensures assistance for any questions, making your ticket-buying experience hassle-free.

Don't Miss Shania Twain's 2025 Tour

Shania Twain's 2025 tour is your last chance to experience the Queen of Country Pop's dazzling live show, filled with iconic hits and unforgettable moments. From Missoula's Washington-Grizzly Stadium to Hollywood's Hard Rock Live, this tour spans the U.S. and Canada with a mix of stadium shows and festival performances. Head to CapitalCityTickets now, use promo code CITY10, and secure your discounted tickets to join the“***-kicking party” of the year. Don't wait-these shows are selling fast, so grab your seats today and get ready to sing along with Shania Twain in 2025!