Alina Bonsell -- 'The Bombshell' Shaking Up NYC Politics --Is On The Ballot For Manhattan's November 4, 2025 General Election For City Council District 5

"I'm not running to represent a party," said Bonsell. "I'm running to represent people. I've lived the dysfunction - from family court injustice to overregulation crushing small businesses. I'm stepping in because too many New Yorkers feel unheard and unprotected."

A healthcare veteran, real estate entrepreneur, and longtime Upper East Side resident, Bonsell brings a rare combination of tenacity, business sense, and lived experience. As a mother of two who has battled NYC's broken family court system, she's making transparency and fairness central to her mission.

Her story is rooted in resilience. At age six, her family fled Odessa, Ukraine as Jewish refugees escaping anti-Semitism. They came to New York to build a better life - and she's been fighting for that promise ever since.

Bonsell states, "This city's been run like a broken machine - no heart, no accountability -Ask the residents of Roosevelt Island. Over 8,000 parents emailed the current Democratic Councilmember, begging for help to bring their high school back. She ignored every one of them. No response. No action. They say she checked out and she doesn't care. That's just one of many issues that's been brushed aside - from public safety to affordability to quality of life. That's not leadership. That's neglect. And that's the opposite of who I am."

A proud graduate of New York City's public schools, Bonsell supports expanding access to tutoring, leadership programs, and cultural enrichment - because every child deserves opportunity, regardless of zip code.

While education remains a cornerstone of her campaign, Bonsell's platform lays out a broader vision to restore safety, accountability, and functionality - both across the district and throughout New York City.



Public safety : Institutionalize severely mentally ill individuals who pose a danger to others. Remove violent offenders from subways, parks, and public spaces. Legalize non-lethal safety tools like pepper spray so New Yorkers can defend themselves.

Transit : Prioritize boarding for Roosevelt Island residents and install a public staircase or elevator on the 59th Street Bridge.

Housing : Provide tax relief for residential and commercial landlords to ease rent hikes and stabilize communities. Legalize short-term rentals when allowed by building bylaws. Reform squatter laws to permit immediate eviction of illegal occupants.

Pedestrian safety : Enforce licensing, insurance, and traffic rules for commercial cyclists and e-bike delivery drivers operating with no oversight.

Small business survival : Pass a Small Business Protection Bill to shield neighborhood shops from unfair pressures and keep local commerce alive.

Family court reform : As a mother personally impacted by a broken system, she's pushing for accountability, transparency, and due process - to ensure no parent is erased by false narratives or judicial apathy. Animal welfare : Bonsell is a vocal advocate for stronger protections for animals, including improved shelter conditions, tougher penalties for abuse, and expanded funding for rescue organizations - because compassion shouldn't be selective.

In her own words, Bonsell explains her mission clearly: "I'm running on the Republican line, but I don't answer to national politics or big party donors. This is an independent, grassroots campaign. New York City is often dubbed the playground for the rich - and year after year, it ranks as the richest city in the world by the number of billionaires who live here. But it suffers in so many other ways. I'm running because I want this city to be rich in what actually matters: rich in safety, rich in cleanliness, rich in opportunity, justice, education, and real community."

District 5 includes East 58th Street to East 96th Street, primarily east of Third Avenue, as well as Museum Mile and Roosevelt Island. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

