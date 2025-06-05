It's Happened: AI Just Replaced Sales Jobs And This UK Agency Made It Happen

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A generative AI sales agent in the form of a digital humanoid engages a potential client through a holographic interface - symbolizing the shift from traditional sales teams to intelligent, always-on automation. This visual represents the rise of AI agencies transforming business development through conversational AI."An international digital agency has quietly launched what may be the world's first generative AI sales agent - engineered to engage, qualify, and convert leads without human intervention. Now live and operational 24/7, the AI agent is actively selling real services and redefining how businesses around the world approach digital growth.

Manchester, UK - June 5, 2025 - In a world of rapidly evolving AI tools, one international AI agency is taking the technology beyond chatbots and blog generators - and straight into the heart of business development.

Marketing Web Development Agency has launched a generative AI sales agent capable of qualifying leads, answering detailed service questions, and guiding potential customers toward action - all without a human sales team.

“We didn't build a chatbot,” says Andy, Digital Expert and Co-Founder.“We built a sales agent that learns from the founder's voice, adapts to client intent, and closes deals around the clock.”

This marks a bold step for agencies using AI, placing Marketing Web Development Agency at the forefront of AI consulting companies building real-world automation tools.

A New Era of Sales - Powered by Generative AI

Unlike scripted bots, this generative AI system is trained on the language, tone, and structure of a high-performing human rep. It provides real-time interaction with customers on the company's website - capable of explaining SEO, PPC, performance marketing, and web development services in plain terms while qualifying the lead.

“We've replaced passive form fillers with interactive, strategic AI conversation,” Andy adds.“This is what we mean when we talk about automating revenue.”

From Professional Services to eCommerce and SaaS

Whether the business is a law firm, dentist, electrician, or B2B software company, the AI agent can be trained to deliver bespoke messaging and handle objections - even replicating the style of a company founder or top salesperson.

This makes the technology deployable across industries and gives smaller companies access to powerful conversion automation, once only available to enterprise brands.

Inside the Tech Stack

Unlike traditional AI tools that focus on content creation, this system specializes in conversational selling - powered by a generative AI stack hosted on cloud infrastructure and custom-built into each client's site. No external hosting or third-party plugins are required.

Marketing Web Development Agency is among the few AI marketing companies building tightly integrated, performance-first systems on custom architecture.

“We didn't rely on no-code tools,” Andy says.“This was coded, tested, and trained by people who've been building in digital since dial-up.”

About the Founder

Andy, known on LinkedIn as“Andy Digital Expert”, has been involved in digital since 1996, building websites for his own companies long before the term“digital agency” became mainstream. His team formed a boutique agency only after discovering no one could build what they needed.

“We only work with a small number of clients,” Andy explains.“We believe this is the future - and we're helping the first-movers take it.”