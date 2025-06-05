LSET And JENZA Launch Global Internship Initiative Empowering Students Through AI Courses And UK Work Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Apply now to gain global tech experience through LSET's UK internship program!"LSET partners with JENZA and BUNAC to offer international tech internships in the UK via the Temporary Work GAE Visa. The program blends short-term academic learning in AI and Cybersecurity with paid or voluntary internships. Students get visa support and career experience across the UK. Applications open year-round for 1–12 month placements.

London, UK - June 5, 2025 - The London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with JENZA, supported by BUNAC sponsorship, to provide international internship opportunities in the United Kingdom under the Temporary Work Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) Visa scheme.

This collaboration allows students enrolled in LSET's career-forward programs, including its popular AI courses and Cybersecurity courses , to gain not only cutting-edge technical skills but also international work experience in dynamic industries across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The LSET Work-Integrated Learning (LWIL) Programme follows a hybrid model that blends short-term academic learning with a workplace internship. Designed specifically for international students, it allows participants to develop career-ready skills and gain international exposure in a condensed format.

The academic portion is delivered through LSET's Innovation Lab, where students take part in team-based assignments, capstone projects, and mentor-led sessions. These activities aim to simulate real-world environments and prepare participants for their subsequent work placements.

Key areas of focus include cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, software development, and AI courses, all of which are aligned with the needs of today's technology employers.

With over 60 years of experience in work and travel programs, JENZA's mission to break down barriers aligns perfectly with LSET's commitment to preparing future leaders in AI, data science, and emerging technologies. Through this partnership, eligible students and recent graduates from all nationalities will have the opportunity to apply for 1–12 month internships via JENZA's streamlined portal system. These internships are designed to be supernumerary and aligned with each student's academic background and career goals .

“This partnership extends our mission beyond the classroom,” said Mayur Ramgir, Principal Instructor of LSET.“We are equipping our students with both the advanced technological skills and the global professional exposure they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-powered world.”

Participants will receive support from JENZA and BUNAC, one of the UK's largest GAE visa sponsors. This includes visa processing, internship vetting, and host employer guidance, all aligned with UKVI guidelines to ensure compliance and quality experiences for students.

Key benefits of the program include:

Access to paid or voluntary internships in a wide range of industries (excluding hospitality and healthcare)

Year-round applications with flexible durations (1–12 months)

Direct visa sponsorship and administrative support via JENZA and BUNAC

Integration with LSET's AI and technology programs for academic and career alignment



This initiative reflects LSET's broader mission to redefine education for the modern era, integrating AI and Cybersecurity courses with real-world industry engagement across borders.

About LSET

The London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) offers practical, industry-aligned education with specialisations in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Full Stack Development. LSET's hands-on, project-based approach prepares students for high-demand roles in the tech sector.

About JENZA

JENZA is a work and travel leader with a vision to empower youth through global mobility. Through partnerships like this, JENZA enables students to intern abroad and gain life-changing work experience.

About BUNAC

A UKVI-designated sponsor, BUNAC provides Temporary Work GAE sponsorship for international students and recent graduates looking to intern in the UK.

Programme Details and Application Process

Prospective applicants can find detailed information about the LWIL Programme, including curriculum breakdown, internship partners, visa support, and deadlines, on LSET's official website:

For inquiries, students may contact the admissions team directly at ... or call +44 20 3369 9909.