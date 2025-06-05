Wingfield Gardens Introduces Completely Unique Garden Retreats To Reconnect Retreat-Goers With Everything Natural
Image courtesy of Wingfield Inn and Gardens
This unique garden-focused retreat program features accommodations in idyllic cottages set in nature, immersive dining experiences using produce from Wingfield Gardens' on-site sprawling gardens, and a range of wellness activities designed to harmonize mind, body, and spirit with the natural world.
Julian Youd, founder of Wingfield Gardens, stated, "Our garden Retreat program responds to the growing demand for authentic, sustainable travel experiences. We've created an environment where guests can truly disconnect from the stresses of modern life and reconnect with nature in its purest form."
Guests can connect to nature by interacting with gardens, and seeing what a true countryside experience feels and looks like with their loved ones. The values of connection and learning are deeply rooted at Wingfield so that each guest's group leaves with lasting memories that change they way they see the world. To touch and see the beauty and bounty of nature each day.
Wingfield gardens also feature educational components, giving guests access to skills about gardening they can incorporate into their daily lives after leaving the retreat. This includes workshops on art, cooking with garden produce. Wingfield Gardens has partnered with local farmers and artisans to source additional products and services, supporting the regional economy and reducing the retreat's carbon footprint.
"By embracing the magic of the gardens in every aspect of our retreats we're not just offering a vacation-we're providing a transformative experience that can inspire lasting positive changes in our guests' lives," Youd shared.
Wingfield Inn & Gardens now accepts bookings for the summer and fall seasons. Visit to learn more about eco-friendly wellness getaways.
About Wingfield Gardens
Wingfield Gardens is a premier retreat destination located in the heart of Campbellford, Ontario. The company has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to sustainable tourism and holistic wellness experiences. Wingfield Gardens has partnered with other known names in the getaway industry such as Bee City Canada, Polemnna Barn, Dewmill Events, and Everywhere Ontario. Wingfield Gardens offers accommodations for up to 30 guests across three homes on a 5-acre property, providing a unique blend of comfort, privacy, and natural beauty. Since its establishment in 2022, Wingfield Gardens has been committed to providing exceptional guest experiences and supporting the local community.
