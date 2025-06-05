SEMI Reports Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 21% Year-Over-Year In Q1 2025
Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:
-
Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
Monthly WWSEMS, a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market
Download a sample of the EMDS report .
For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at [email protected] . More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage .
About SEMI
SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.
Association Contact
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1.831.889.3800
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE SEMI
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment