SEMI Reports Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 21% Year-Over-Year In Q1 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The global semiconductor equipment market began 2025 with a solid quarter that reflects future-looking investments in vital chipmaking capacity across regions," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "With the ongoing AI boom continuing to drive fab expansions and equipment sales, the industry is showing resilience in the face of uncertainty around geopolitical tensions, tariff volatility and export controls. SEMI is actively engaging with governments to advocate for policy stability essential to multi-billion-dollar fab investments, including equipment, and the long-term success of advanced manufacturing operations."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

