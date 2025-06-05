Nauticus Robotics And Open Ocean Robotics Forge Strategic Collaboration To Transform Subsea Asset Management

HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT ), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Open Ocean Robotics , a pioneer in uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) that enable safe, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ocean monitoring. Together, the companies aim to deliver cutting-edge technologies that will redefine how the energy sector approaches subsea asset management.

The collaboration brings together Nauticus' expertise in subsea robotics, including autonomous systems like the Aquanaut®, and Open Ocean Robotics' solar-powered USV, the DataXplorerTM. The collaboration is designed to significantly reduce the high operational costs typically associated with subsea inspections, maintenance, and monitoring-while simultaneously delivering a compelling environmental advantage. The joint solution pairs autonomous subsea vehicles with surface-based USVs to offer persistent, real-time monitoring and data collection while minimizing the need for costly crewed vessels. This collaboration will enable energy operators to conduct autonomous inspections and monitoring of critical infrastructure-such as pipelines, risers, and subsea manifolds-more frequently, efficiently, and with significantly lower environmental impact.

"Collaborating with Open Ocean Robotics aligns perfectly with our mission to drive cost efficiency, safety, and sustainability in ocean industries," said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics. "By integrating our autonomous subsea vehicle with their autonomous surface vehicle, we are unlocking new operational paradigms that offer substantial value to our customers in offshore energy and beyond."

Open Ocean Robotics' USVs operate autonomously for extended periods using solar energy, providing a clean-tech solution that offers a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional crewed vessels.

"Our collaboration with Nauticus Robotics represents a bold step forward in revolutionizing how we manage and monitor our oceans," said Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics. "Together, we can provide unparalleled solutions that meet the growing demands for efficiency and sustainability in the marine sector."

As the energy industry continues to pursue digital transformation and decarbonization, the combined capabilities of Nauticus Robotics and Open Ocean Robotics offer a forward-looking answer to the sector's most pressing operational challenges.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

About Open Ocean Robotics

Open Ocean Robotics develops solar-powered, autonomous boats equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and communication systems to collect high-resolution ocean data in real time. Designed for long-duration missions, their USVs provide continuous monitoring for applications in marine research, environmental protection, maritime security, and offshore energy. Operated remotely or autonomously through a secure cloud-based platform, the USVs offer a safer and more cost-effective alternative to traditional crewed vessels, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the environmental footprint of ocean operations.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus' products; estimated operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus' use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends," or "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus' management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated in the forward-looking statements made by the Company, in particular the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at .

SOURCE Nauticus Robotics, Inc.

