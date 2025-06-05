Elite Roofing Services And Elite Roofing And Gutters Join Forces To Expand Roofing Excellence

Joe Boyd, Elite Roofing and Gutters

David Wilbanks, Elite Roofing Services

Mississippi's Most Experienced Roofing Companies Join Forces to Provide an Elite Experience Across the State

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Roofing Services , a trusted name in the Mississippi roofing industry is proud to announce it has joined forces with Elite Roofing and Gutters, a leader in residential and specialty roofing solutions headquartered in Pearl, Mississippi. Both companies combine decades of expertise and a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and top-quality customer service.This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both companies. David Wilbanks, the owner of Elite Roofing Services, reflects on how the business has grown since he started his company in July 2001."Through this partnership, we now provide a much stronger roofing service," says Wilbanks. "This would not have been possible without my incredible team of roofing professionals-from installers to superintendents to managers-as well as the unwavering support of our distributors and manufacturers."Under Joe Boyd's leadership, Elite Roofing and Gutters continues to set the standard for the industry. Established in 2007 and rebranded from Complete Exteriors in 2025 to reflect the company's comprehensive offerings, Elite Roofing and Gutters is known for providing excellent residential and commercial roofing services across Mississippi. With locations in Pearl, Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Oxford, the company has become a trusted name for those seeking roofing excellence.Continuity and ExpansionExisting customers of Elite Roofing Services can rest assured that the company will continue to operate from the Ridgeland office, delivering the same high-quality service they've relied on since 2001. Furthermore, David Wilbanks and his dedicated team are not going anywhere.Wilbanks will also extend the company's presence by serving customers in the Oxford market. "This allows us to combine the legacy of Elite Roofing Services with the innovative approach of Elite Roofing and Gutters," says Wilbanks. "Both companies are passionate about exceeding customer expectations, and this partnership strengthens that commitment."What to ExpectEverything remains the same for current and future customers, from phone numbers to team members to the services offered. This collaboration will enable both companies to enhance their service depth, provide stronger roofing solutions, and expand their reach throughout Mississippi.About Elite Roofing ServicesFounded in 2001, Elite Roofing Services has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and customer service in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Over the years, the company has assembled a team of expert roofing professionals dedicated to delivering high-quality results for residential and commercial clients.About Elite Roofing and GuttersHeadquartered in Pearl, Mississippi, with additional locations in Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Oxford, Elite Roofing and Gutters (formerly Complete Exteriors) has been redefining roofing excellence since 2007. Focusing on craftsmanship, innovation, and unmatched customer care, the company offers an extensive range of residential, specialty, and commercial roofing services.

