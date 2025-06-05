MIRASOL GENERAL MANAGER MATT LAMBERT NAMED 2025 FACILITY MANAGER OF THE YEAR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under Matt's direction, the Club's popular racquet sports program has flourished, with utilization of the racquet facilities increasing by 21% and 33% over the past two years. In 2025, instruction revenue is projected to exceed $900,000, and merchandise sales are expected to reach $650,000-testaments to the vibrancy and growth of the program. Additionally, his dedication to staff development and mentorship is second to none. He established a leadership program at Mirasol to help mid-level managers build core skills in budgeting, leadership, and career development, creating a culture of mentorship that extends beyond club boundaries.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from the RSPA," said Lambert. "I'm especially grateful to Mirasol's Director of Sports, Jeremy Barker, and Director of Racquet Sports, Kristine Mendivil, whose vision and dedication have been instrumental in creating an outstanding racquet program for our active and engaged membership."

In addition to overseeing a dedicated team and a thriving racquet program that includes 15 Har-Tru tennis courts and six newly added pickleball courts, Matt, with the support of the membership and Board of Directors, is leading the charge on a groundbreaking new facility: an 18,000-square-foot indoor pickleball complex featuring seven weather-proof regulation courts . This ambitious project is a key component of the Club's long-term vision to expand Mirasol's recreational offerings and ensure year-round access to high-quality play.

Matt's accomplishments extend well beyond racquet sports. He oversaw the Club's $40 million expansion in 2016, which included the development of The Esplanade wellness facility, including fitness, spa, dining, and aquatics, and the flagship fine dining restaurant Solstice, among other award-winning amenities. His contributions to the hospitality industry have also been widely recognized. He was named Club Executive of the Year by the Club Managers Association of America in 2024, received the James H. Brewer Award for Excellence in Club Management , and was honored with the Stephen Elmont Alumni of the Year Award in 2020 from The Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the Isenberg School of Management University of Massachusetts Amherst.

For more information about Mirasol and its racquet sports program, please visit .

About Mirasol:

Mirasol is a gated community of 1,170 homes located north of PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. The Country Club at Mirasol is a member-owned, private country club community whose purpose is to create uniquely satisfying golf, racquet sports, recreational, and social experiences for residents, their families, and guests in a welcoming atmosphere with outstanding personalized service and fiscally responsible management. Mirasol has been named one of America's Greatest Private Clubs, has been awarded Platinum Club of America and Distinguished Club status, is a designated Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, and hosted the PGA's Honda Classic from 2003-2006. For more information, visit .

