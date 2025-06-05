Altogarden Launches GX Hydroponic Tower With Grow Lights Smart, Soil-Free Gardening For Any Home

MENAFN - GetNews)As more people embrace sustainable living and homegrown food, ALTOGarden has introduced a powerful new solution for indoor gardening: the GX Hydroponic Tower with Grow Lights - a compact, vertical system designed to grow fresh produce indoors year-round, regardless of space or sunlight.

The GX Tower is more than just a planter. It combines soil-free hydroponics, water-saving engineering, and full-spectrum LED grow lights to help anyone, from urban dwellers to kitchen garden enthusiasts, grow herbs, vegetables, and fruits indoors, even in low-light environments.

“We built the GX Tower to simplify indoor gardening while maximizing results,” said a spokesperson on behalf of ALTOGarden.“By adding adjustable grow lights to a hydroponic vertical system, we've created a solution that fits into modern life - compact, clean, and consistently productive.”

A Complete Indoor Farming System - In Just 2.5 Square Feet

Despite its small footprint - just 20" x 20" - the GX Tower supports up to 24 plants, utilizing a recycling irrigation system that circulates nutrient-rich water from the base to the top. Water efficiency is a standout feature: while traditional soil gardening loses most water to evaporation or runoff, this tower reuses nearly 95% of it.

Its automated water pump allows users to set precise watering intervals - typically 15 minutes on, 45 minutes off - promoting healthier root oxygenation through a technique known as aeroponics. This leads to faster, stronger plant growth, up to 3x faster than traditional gardening.

Grow Lights That Mimic the Sun - and Think Like a Gardener

What truly sets this version apart is its integrated full-spectrum LED grow light system. Unlike other indoor towers, the GX's lights are:



Adjustable: Move them closer or farther depending on plant height and growth stage.

Rotatable: Provide balanced light coverage across all sides of the tower. Timed: Built-in timer automates light schedules (e.g., 12–14 hours on, 10–12 hours off), ensuring plants receive the“rest” they need for optimal growth.



These lights replicate the complete visible spectrum, from blue light that promotes early growth to the red light needed for flowering and fruiting, simulating natural sunlight inside your home.

Durable, Clean, and Built to Last

Constructed from BPA-free, food-grade polypropylene, the GX Tower is sturdy, leak-resistant, and designed to last for years. Its six-tier structure with widely spaced pots ensures each plant has space to grow without overcrowding, preventing competition for light or water.

It's a true plug-and-play system, perfect for busy professionals, apartment dwellers, or families who want fresh greens at arm's reach, without dirt, mess, or complicated setup.

Availability

The ALTO Garden GX Hydroponic Tower with Grow Lights is now available exclusively through With demand growing quickly among eco-conscious consumers and smart home advocates, early purchase is recommended.

You can check it out here -

About ALTOGarden

ALTOGarden creates thoughtfully engineered hydroponic systems for healthier, cleaner home gardening. From space-saving towers to self-watering designs, ALTO is redefining how people grow their food - sustainably, beautifully, and effortlessly.