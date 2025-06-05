Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia, Germany Discuss Regional, Int'l Developments


2025-06-05 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone conversation with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul to discuss regional and international developments on Thursday.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming that during the call, they also reviewed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Germany. (end)
