Not Just Remote: A Unique Take On The Future Of Work

In the aftermath of the global pandemic, as organisations around the world still grapple with the 'return to office' debate, the UAE is methodically crafting a hybrid work model that breaks away from traditional norms. Rather than conforming to a rigid divide between remote and in-office work, the country's approach emphasises flexibility, adaptability, and seamless technological integration.

While hybrid work models have gained traction across various sectors in the UAE, the telecommunications industry offers a particularly compelling lens through which to examine this evolving culture. Companies like e& and du are navigating the shift with approaches that reflect both technological capability and an understanding of changing workforce dynamics.

While talking to BTR , their strategies highlight how hybrid work is being operationalised within a sector that sits at the crossroads of connectivity, innovation, and national development.

Beyond flexibility and productivity, hybrid working models offer tangible environmental and social benefits. Fewer commutes mean reduced carbon emissions, helping cities move closer to sustainability goals. Office footprints can shrink, leading to lower energy consumption and more efficient use of resources. For employees, the model supports better work-life balance and mental wellbeing, while for employers, it fosters a more resilient and inclusive workforce. As the UAE advances its sustainability agenda, hybrid work stands out as both an economic and ecological win.

It isn't just about toggling between home and office. It's about intentional flexibility. Across sectors, we're witnessing a shift from rigid schedules to fluid routines designed to balance productivity, wellbeing, and collaboration. This approach is uniquely local, shaped by the UAE's ambitious digital agenda, its multicultural workforce, and a deep cultural emphasis on community. It's not just hybrid; it's holistic.

e&: Designing with Purpose, Leading with Empathy

At e&, the hybrid work model is neither accidental nor reactive. According to Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, this new way of working is“an intentional design shaped not just by what we learned during the pandemic, but by a deeper commitment to our people, our planet, and our purpose.”

Since the launch of our One& Culture, we've been rethinking how we support our people at every life stage, whether it's through more flexible and inclusive parental policies, enhanced education support for children of determination, or meaningful updates to our leave policies,” he said.

“This isn't a temporary arrangement,” Al Mansoori stresses.“It's a thoughtfully crafted approach that supports flexibility while keeping us connected and collaborative.”

e&'s hybrid structure thrives not only because of its policies, but also because of the powerful infrastructure behind it. One standout is its adoption of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure - Dedicated Region (OCI-DR). As the first in the UAE to launch Oracle Fusion Human Capital Management on DRCC, e& has digitised and personalised the employee experience at scale.

The result? A culture where flexibility is not the enemy of performance, but a facilitator of it.

Du: Hybrid by Design, Flexible by Necessity

While e&'s model is engineered with long-term intent, du blends intentionality with adaptability. For Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact (Acting), the company's approach is shaped both by post-COVID realities and a forward-looking vision.

“Du's hybrid work model appears to be both an intentional design and a flexible adaptation,” she explains.“It leverages the UAE's emerging hybrid work culture, characterised by informal routines shaped by trust and results,” she explains.

The company leverages the UAE's emerging hybrid work culture , characterised by informal and adaptive routines shaped by trust and results. du's efforts are aligned with fostering employee productivity and engagement while embracing the broader vision of workplace modernisation.”

Central to this balance is du's modern headquarters at Dubai Hills, designed to foster innovation and collaboration. But even beyond the physical space, du's true strength lies in its investment in people. Whether through the Harvard Manager Mentor Program, Huawei-certified training, or its Future X and Digital Talent initiatives, du focuses heavily on equipping employees with future-ready skills. The company's Digital Talent Program has also created pathways for employees to align their personal growth with market needs, cementing du's place as a cornerstone of the UAE's digital economy vision.

Empowering with Tech, Leading with Culture

If there's one clear takeaway from both companies, it's this: hybrid work doesn't work without a powerful combination of technology and trust.

At e&, this synergy is embodied in their GenAI-powered“e& Assistant”, a tool embedded into Microsoft Teams that helps employees navigate systems, complete tasks, and find information; all without adding complexity to their workflows. Combined with an internal AI Academy and a robust AI Graduate Programme, e& is actively preparing its workforce for a smarter, tech-enabled future.

And this future is deeply inclusive.“In 2024, 62% of e&'s AI graduate hires were women, with a growing number of Emirati participants. This isn't just a productivity enabler,” says Al Mansoori.“It's a reflection of our values, gender diversity, youth development, and national progress.”

Du mirrors this commitment to engagement and equity. Their Engagement Ambassadors, recognition programs, and transparent feedback loops, measured through Microsoft Viva Glint, help maintain cohesion across remote and office setups. In fact, du's engagement scores place it among the top 10% of companies worldwide, and in the top 25% within the global tech sector.

What's emerging in the UAE isn't a copy-paste of Silicon Valley or European remote trends. It's something original: a hybrid work culture informed by regional values, empowered by world-class infrastructure, and led by companies that believe in purposeful growth. This model understands that hybrid isn't about where work happens, but how and why it happens. It blends flexibility with accountability, autonomy with alignment, and innovation with empathy.

In a world of extremes where some companies enforce strict office returns and others go fully remote, the UAE is navigating a third path i.e. quietly, confidently and successfully.

From Policy to Practice

Of course, hybrid work comes with its own set of challenges. Scaling flexible routines across departments, ensuring cultural alignment, and maintaining equity across different work modes are complex tasks. But both e& and du are showing that it can be done with clarity, investment, and empathy.

For policymakers and business leaders, the UAE's approach offers valuable lessons. It shows that the hybrid model isn't a tech issue or an HR trend; it's a human story. One about rethinking trust, autonomy, and purpose in the workplace.

As governments around the world debate the

future of work , the UAE has quietly built one. And perhaps, it's time the rest of the world started paying attention.

As the nature of work continues to evolve, the UAE is quietly shaping a version of hybrid work that reflects its unique social, technological, and corporate landscape. In the telecommunications sector, where agility and innovation are critical, companies like e& and du are not just adapting, they are actively redefining how and where work gets done. Their experiences illustrate that hybrid models, when grounded in trust, flexibility, and purposeful technology, can be both scalable and sustainable. As other industries look to refine their own approaches, the telecom sector's journey offers valuable lessons on building resilient, future-ready workplaces in a region undergoing rapid transformation.

Quick Take – Key Hybrid Work Enablers

Human-centered Design: Both e& and du prioritise employee wellbeing, flexibility, and life-stage-specific policies.

Advanced Infrastructure: E& leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and GenAI tools, while du uses sustainable workspaces like Dubai Hills HQ.

Future-ready Learning: From AI Academies to Harvard Manager Mentor courses, continuous learning is central to hybrid success.

Trust and Transparency: Engagement surveys, leadership town halls, and open feedback systems underpin workplace cohesion.

Inclusion and Diversity: With initiatives promoting Emirati talent and women in tech, hybrid work is being used to narrow - not widen - equity gaps.

