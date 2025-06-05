Gold Analysis Today 05/06: Upward Trend Strong (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3340 – $3300 – $3240 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3390 – $3440 – $3500 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the $3430 resistance level with a target of $3280 and a stop-loss of $3480. Buy Gold from the $3310 support level with a target of $3470 and a stop-loss of $3260.
The gold bullion market's gains increased amid a decline in the US dollar following a report that showed a sharp drop in US private sector employment last month. According to economic calendar data, the ADP employment report showed that the US private sector added only 37,000 new jobs in May, the lowest number since March 2003, significantly below the 60,000 jobs added in April, and well below the forecast of a 110,000 job increase. In the same vein, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the broader US employment report tomorrow, Friday, with forecasts expecting employers to add a total of 125,000 jobs in May, down from 177,000 jobs in the previous month.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn another note, the US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services PMI showed the sector contracted in May for the first time in nearly a year, affected by a sharp decline in new business and a rise in input costs, likely linked to the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.According to currency market trading, the US dollar fell after the release of the ADP employment report, with the US Dollar Index decreasing by 0.48 points to 98.75. US Treasury yields also fell sharply, with the yield on the two-year US Treasury note at 3.879%, a drop of 8.4 basis points, while the ten-year Treasury yield fell by 10.9 points to 4.361%.Ready to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment