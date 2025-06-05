Doctors Without Borders Demands Swiss Gaza Clarification
The NGO made its demand at a protest on Thursday at the Place des Nations in Geneva.
+ Strong reaction to Swiss foreign minister Gaza comments
“This is a legitimate request,” Micaela Serafini, president of MSF Switzerland, told Keystone-ATS.“We want to tell him what we are seeing on the ground.”
On Tuesday, Cassis explained why Switzerland had not signed the letter from more than 20 European countries calling for aid to be steered by the UN and humanitarian NGOs.
In his view, the letter is an attack against the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is the armed wing of Israel's plan to control humanitarian assistance.
The foundation“could perhaps have done something”, he said. Since last week, dozens of people have been killed at GHF distribution sites.
“Military aid is not humanitarian aid”, shouted between 150 and 200 MSF members.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
On June 5, 2025, the name of the president of MSF Switzerland has been corrected.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at
