EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting: Scout24 SE increases dividend again after successful financial year

05.06.2025 / 13:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting: Scout24 SE increases dividend again after successful financial year

Dividend increased by 10% to EUR 1.32 per share

AI expert Lutz Finger elected to the Supervisory Board

New compensation system for Management Board members approved Authorisation to purchase treasury shares renewed Munich / Berlin, 5 June 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting in Munich, the shareholders of Scout24 SE approved all proposed resolutions with a large majority. The most important agenda items included the vote on the dividend distribution, a by-election to the Supervisory Board, the approval of a new compensation system for the members of the Management Board, the creation of new Authorised Capital as well as the renewal of the authorisation to purchase treasury shares. In the 2024 financial year, Scout24 Group achieved double-digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive year and increased profitability. Based on the successful 2024 financial year, shareholders were proposed and approved a double-digit increase in dividend for the third consecutive time. For the 2024 financial year, shareholders will thus receive a dividend of EUR 1.32 per share, an increase of 10%. Lutz Finger was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board during a by-election process. With his comprehensive expertise in product development, data science and AI implementation, he is an excellent addition to the competence profile of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE. He succeeds Ms Sohaila Ouffata, who resigned from her position for professional reasons by mutual agreement with the company, effective at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2025. On 20 March 2025, the Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE resolved on a new compensation system for the members of the Management Board. In accordance with Section 120a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act, this was submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval and also received a high level of consent. The new Authorised Capital 2025 replaces the expiring Authorised Capital 2020, which was not utilised. It consists of Authorised Capital 2025/1, which authorises the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out capital increases with the possible exclusion of subscription rights, and Authorised Capital 2025/2, which provides for capital increases only while preserving subscription rights. The renewed authorisation for share buy-backs continues the strategy of generating sustainable value creation for shareholders through the continuous acquisition of treasury shares. In addition, the Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year and approved the compensation report presented. In his speech, Ralf Weitz, CEO since 1 March 2025, illustrated how Scout24 is transforming its business model beyond classifieds through a clear focus on interconnectivity and artificial intelligence, using product innovations as examples:“Interconnectivity means connecting all market participants – i.e. seekers, homeowners and professional customers – through digital products and processes. No other real estate platform does this as consistently and successfully as we do. We will continue to invest in innovation and technology to offer our customers the best possible products. Artificial intelligence is at the heart of our product strategy and will be a key enabler to take our product offering to the next level of personalisation, automation, and seamless customer experiences. Dr Dirk Schmelzer, CFO of Scout24 SE, emphasised the Group's continued strong operational and financial performance:

“Our digital ecosystem connects all participants in the real estate market. While doing this, we create value for all stakeholders. The increasing demand for our innovative products continuously strengthens our market position, while our core business with agent memberships and Plus subscriptions continues to be a reliable growth driver. The implementation of our interconnectivity strategy not only drives innovative digital customer solutions but also optimises internal processes. These scaling effects continue to drive margin expansion and strong growth in earnings per share – clear evidence of our focus on long-term profitability.” Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, reflects on the past financial year and looks at the election of Lutz Finger:“The 2024 financial year was once again very successful for Scout24 with outstanding revenue growth and continued increase of profitability. These results are an outcome of the trusted collaboration between the Supervisory Board and Management Board as well as the strong commitment of all employees. As successor to Tobias Hartmann, Ralf Weitz as the new CEO will continue to execute and further develop the company's strategic direction. I would like to thank Tobias Hartmann once again for his outstanding achievements. Sohaila Ouffata has decided for professional reasons to end her tenure as a member on the Supervisory Board. She has therefore resigned, on the best of terms with the company and the Supervisory Board, from her position with effect as of the end of this Annual General Meeting. I would like to express my gratitude for her commitment and valuable work. With Lutz Finger, we are very pleased to have won an internationally experienced expert as her successor, who adds to the Supervisory Board's profile of skills and expertise in important areas of artificial intelligence, data science and product development. With its strategic focus on interconnectivity, the use of AI, and data-driven products, Scout24 is excellently positioned for future growth and continues to create value for its customers, employees and shareholders.” The detailed voting results and additional information on the Annual General Meeting are available on the Scout24 SE website at . About Scout24 Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. With approx. 19 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX, the DAX 50 ESG and the DAX 50 ESG+. Further information is available on LinkedIn .

Contact for Investor Relations Filip Lindvall Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations Tel: +49 30 243011917 Email: ...

Contact for media Viktoria Götte Senior Manager Corporate Communications Tel: +49 89 262024943 Email: ... Disclaimer This document contains carefully prepared information. However, the Company does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information and assumes no liability for losses resulting from the use of this information. This document may contain forward-looking statements about the business, financial and earnings situation as well as profit forecasts of the Scout24 Group, which are only valid at the time of publication of this document. Terms such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“consider”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“continue” and“estimate”, variations of such terms or similar expressions characterise these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current assessments, expectations, assumptions and information of the Scout24 Management Board, many of which are beyond Scout24's control. The statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update, review or correct these forward-looking statements due to new information or future events or for other reasons, unless there is an express legal obligation to do so. Alternative performance measures are used that are not defined according to IFRS and should be considered supplementary. Special items used to calculate some alternative metrics may not derive from ordinary business activities. Due to rounding, numbers and percentages may not accurately reflect the absolute figures. In case of any divergence, the German version shall have precedence over the English translation.

05.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Scout24 SE Invalidenstraße 65 10557 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A12DM80 WKN: A12DM8 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2151064

End of News EQS News Service