Central Ministries Hits Rs 92,675 Crore MSE Procurement In FY25

MENAFN - KNN India)Central ministries significantly exceeded their annual procurement target from micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in FY25.

According to data from the MSME Ministry's Sambandh portal, goods and services worth Rs 92,675 crore were purchased from MSEs, against a target of Rs 47,676.88 crore-surpassing the goal by over 94 per cent.

This marks a sharp rise compared to FY24, when ministries procured goods and services worth Rs 73,800 crore from MSEs.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas led in total procurement value, spending Rs 31,304 crore. It was followed by the Defence Ministry at Rs 13,039 crore and the Power Ministry, which procured Rs 1,584 crore worth of goods and services from MSEs.

However, some ministries underperformed. The Ministry of Finance met only 58 per cent of its target, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry achieved just 19.6 per cent, and the Department of Space fell far short, meeting only 2.3 per cent of its goal.

In terms of percentage achievement, the Shipping Ministry emerged as the top performer, exceeding its MSE procurement target by 300 per cent.

It was followed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which surpassed its goal by 173 per cent, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which exceeded its target by 148 per cent.

The government's procurement policy requires central ministries and departments to purchase a certain portion of their needs from MSEs, aiming to boost the small business sector and promote inclusive economic growth.

These results highlight the growing participation of MSEs in public procurement and show a positive trend in government efforts to empower smaller enterprises across the country.

(KNN Bureau)