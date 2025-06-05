How To Create A Custom Stamp: Design Tips, Tools, And Expert Hacks

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) How to create a good stamp design: Basic techniques and life hacks

June 5, 2025 by Mai Tao

Stamps play an important role in a variety of industries, from business to personal use. They are used to authenticate documents, create branding elements, and even for decorative purposes.

Understanding how to create individually and edit seals and custom stamp can be a useful skill for designers, entrepreneurs, and one person who wants to add a professional touch to their documents and projects.

What is a stamp in design, what is it used for and how is it different from a seal?

A stamp is a printing form used to upload an impression on a paper medium. A stamp for custom can be of any shape: square, round, triangular.

It is usually placed at the top of the document, but this is not necessary: depending on the type of document and its purpose, it can be placed anywhere. A stamp does not have legal force.

The key function of a stamp order is to display the main information about the enterprise for which it was created. The information can be any:



company details (elements of wedding or family agency, for example);

document number and date when it was created;

initials of its director or responsible employee;

date and number of the document, cost (usually used to register incoming documentation and purchase);

access restrictions, for example, the“For official use only” stamp;

product marking;

account details, page, bank details, payment details, bank name; and to keep track of all stamps, the company starts a special journal.

A stamp order is often confused with a seal, but these are fundamentally different concepts. Unlike a stamp, which can be of any shape, a seal can only be round.

Also, a seal is placed only at the bottom of the document, while stamps can be placed anywhere.

If the company changes the details, it will be necessary to notify the bank where the company's current account is opened. When using a stamp, this does not need to be done.

Online-programs, where you can create stamps: TOP-7 best tools

To create and edit seals and personalized custom rubber stamp in any time, you can use various tools, both online and offline. The most popular of them in online format in one click which you can buy:

1. MyStampReady : A specialized tool for creating seals with many settings and templates. MyStampReady allows you to create stamps of various shapes and sizes, as well as add text and graphics.

Pricing depends on the file formats you choose:



€2.50 for PNG

€3.50 for SVG + PNG

€4.50 for PDF + PNG + SVG €5.50 for DOCX + PDF + SVG + PNG

2. Stamp Creator : An easy-to-use online editor that allows you to create seals in a few minutes with a preview function. This tool offers various templates and elements that can be easily customized to suit your needs.

Prices start from $2.70 for a stamp in PNG format, which is suitable for most tasks.

For just $5.30, you can get a full set including PNG, SVG, EPS, PDF, and DOCX formats.

3. Canva : A multifunctional graphic editor that offers templates for creating seals and stamps. Canva also provides access to a library of images and elements, which makes the process of creating a seal quick and convenient.

You can create seals using the free version, but access to premium templates, elements, and advanced features requires a Canva Pro subscription.

The cost of Canva Pro is $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Offline Tools:



Adobe Photoshop : A professional graphics editor that provides a full set of tools for creating and editing stamps. Photoshop allows you to work with layers, apply filters and effects, and use various brushes and textures.

CorelDRAW : A vector graphics editor that is great for creating complex and detailed stamps. CorelDRAW provides tools for working with curves and shapes, which allows you to create accurate and high-quality stamps. GIMP : A free graphics editor with extensive features, similar to Photoshop. GIMP supports working with layers, filters, and effects, which makes it an excellent choice for creating and editing stamps.

How to create an attractive stamp using Photoshop

If you have Photoshop installed on your device, you can also use it to create a stamp. To do this, you need to go through the following stages of work:

Step 1: Create a new document.

Open Photoshop and create a new document (Ctrl+N).

Set the dimensions of the document, for example, 500×500 pixels. This is the optimal size for creating a print, which allows you to work with details.

Select a resolution of 300 dpi for high definition. High resolution will ensure clarity and detail of your print, which is especially important when printing on paper.

Step 2: Create a circle.

Select the Ellipse Tool (U).

Hold Shift and draw a circle so that it is a perfect shape. The circle will be the basis of your print, so it is important that it is even and symmetrical.

Center the circle on the canvas. This can be done using guides or alignment tools in Photoshop.

Step 3: Add text.

Select the Type Tool (T).

Write the text that will be located around the circle. This can be a company name, a slogan, or any other information.

Use the Text Warp Tool (Ctrl+T) to shape the text into a circle. You can adjust the bend and angle of the text to fit it perfectly into the circle.

Step 4: Adding Decorative Elements.

Use the Brush Tool (B) to add decorative elements such as stars or lines. You can choose from a variety of brushes and adjust their size and opacity.

You can also use ready-made templates and elements from the Photoshop library. This will speed up the creation process and add a professional look to your stamp.

Step 5: Saving and Exporting.

Save your project as a PSD for further editing. This will allow you to return to the project and make changes if necessary.

Export your stamp as a PNG or JPEG for use in other documents. PNG will preserve the transparency of the background, which can be useful when overlaying the stamp on other images.

Stamp Creation Life Hacks

Use life hacks to make high-quality stamps.

Use layers

Working with layers allows you to easily edit individual elements of the stamp without changing the entire composition. This is especially useful for adding or removing text and decorative elements.

Layers also allow you to apply various effects and filters to individual elements, making the editing process more flexible.

Apply filters and effects

Filters and effects such as shadow, glow, and texture can add depth and realism to your stamp. Experiment with different settings to find the best option. For example, adding a slight shadow can make the stamp more three-dimensional and realistic.

Check the resolution

In addition make sure your stamp has sufficient resolution for printing. The minimum recommended resolution is 300 dpi. This will ensure clarity and detail of the image. If the resolution is lower, the stamp may look blurry and fuzzy.

Use vector elements

Vector elements such as lines and shapes maintain quality when scaled. This is especially important for stamps that can be used in different sizes. Vector elements can be easily edited and modified without losing quality, making them ideal for creating stamps.

Contact the professionals

If you are not confident in your skills or want to get the best possible result, contact professional designers.

They will help you create a unique and high-quality stamp. Professionals can offer their ideas and advice that will help improve your stamp and make it more attractive.