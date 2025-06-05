Tinygemsbreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Unveils Promising Data On CLD-401 At ASCO 2025
About Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc.
Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of a new generation of targeted immunotherapies. The company's proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.
The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.
Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .
