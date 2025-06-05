Tinygemsbreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Unveils Promising Data On CLD-401 At ASCO 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of systemic oncolytic targeted immunotherapies with the ability to deliver genetic payloads. The company unveiled promising new data on its lead RedTail platform candidate, CLD-401, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting. The announcement reads,“Calidi has previously demonstrated its pioneering efforts in developing an enveloped form of its proprietary oncolytic virus that is significantly more resistant to immune clearance than non-enveloped forms, allowing for systemic delivery and efficacy in syngeneic tumor-bearing pre-clinical models. Calidi has further advanced this technology with CLD-401, its first therapeutic candidate from the RedTail platform. New data presented at the meeting demonstrate a novel genetic modification in which a chimeric CD55 receptor is incorporated into the envelope shielding the virus. Because CD55 receptor expression acts as a robust inhibitor of complement, this modification further enhances the virus's resistance to rapid clearance by the humoral immune system following intravenous administration.”

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of a new generation of targeted immunotherapies. The company's proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.

The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.

