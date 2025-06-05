Fintech Digital Launches Subscription Based Web3 And Blockchain Marketing Service Amid Shifting U.S. Regulatory Climate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fintech Digital, a Chicago-based financial marketing agency, has launched a subscription-based web3 and blockchain marketing service to meet the rising demand in blockchain and digital assets. The service includes access to senior strategists, AI agents for compliance messaging, and is tailored for web3 and blockchain brands seeking scalable growth.

Fintech Digital , a leading financial marketing agency known for its strategic campaign work with traditional banks and fintech innovators, has officially launched a first of its kind subscription based web3 and blockchain marketing service. This move signals a strategic evolution for the Chicago based firm, long recognized for its results driven work across regulated financial sectors.

After a decade of serving blockchain pioneers like Polygon and regulated Swiss crypto banks, Fintech Digital is leveraging its existing institutional grade capabilities to meet a rising demand in the growing blockchain, AI and digital asset space. With U.S. sentiment shifting (evidenced by actions from financial giants like BlackRock) the firm now views the intersection of blockchain and banking not as a gamble, but as a mission.

“Having already served some of the largest blockchains and banks, the intersection of the two is the thing that really started to get us even more excited in a space that was a natural progression of the use of our resources, skills and talent,” said Josh Meyer , CEO and Founder of Fintech Digital.“We look forward to serving the industry with the same level of excellence that we've applied to fintech and modern finance.”

The subscription offering is built around a flexible pricing model and includes access to senior strategists, multi channel content execution, SEO and compliance conscious brand storytelling. Notably, each engagement includes a marketing trained, regulation aware AI agent developed by Fintech Digital to ensure consistent, compliant messaging at scale. Built to be used by internal marketing teams at crypto firms to add efficiency and capacity expansion to their marketing team.

This is more than a pivot; it's an operational realignment. The firm has been restrained in previous years due to political and legal uncertainty. But with increasing regulatory clarity, and the U.S. poised to lead in tokenization and blockchain infrastructure, Fintech Digital is doubling down.

“Both our operational structure, the talent and resources at our agency make our commitment to serving the crypto industry both exciting and challenging,” said Alicia Palmer , Chief Operating Officer and Talent Director.“In a world where AI, crypto and banking are converging, we just can't wait to see what the next chapter brings and how we can be there to help the industry tell its story and bring them to market with clarity.”

Fintech Digital's new crypto marketing subscriptions reflect a matured market approach: high impact marketing built for today's agile, compliance first world. It's a tailored answer for blockchain brands seeking more, they want scalable growth, institutional grade messaging, and a partner who's been in the trenches.

With over ten years of experience in crypto, from emerging DeFi startups to global financial institutions, Fintech Digital isn't entering the space. It's claiming the role it's already been playing, now, at full capacity.

About Fintech Digital

Fintech Digital is a full service marketing agency specializing in regulated finance and crypto marketing. Based in Chicago, IL, the firm supports banks, fintechs, and blockchain projects with growth marketing, web development, brand strategy, and go-to-market execution. Clients have included Polygon, Amina Bank, Opploans, and other pioneers at the intersection of money and technology. Learn more on .

Media Contact:

Alicia Palmer

Chief Operating Officer and Talent Director

Fintech Digital

[email protected]

312-348-7245

