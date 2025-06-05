AEON Integrates TRON Network To Enable Seamless In-Store Payments

Singapore - June 5, 2025 – AEON , the next-generation crypto framework built for payments, has integrated the TRON network to enable seamless in-store payments. Through AEON Pay, users can now transact using TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network. USDT and USDD on TRON for offline payments are also included to bring fast and low-cost digital payments into everyday retail experiences. This integration marks a major milestone in AEON's mission to make crypto spending frictionless and widely accessible, while significantly expanding the utility of TRON-based digital assets in global retail environments.

As one of the most actively used public layer-1 blockchains, TRON's high throughput and low transaction fees have earned it a reputation for fast and secure payments. In addition to TRX, USDD and USDT on TRON can now be used to make purchases at thousands of physical retail locations. From global franchises to local stores, approximately 10,000 brands and 20 million merchants across Southeast Asia can now tap into a circulating supply of $77B+ stablecoins on TRON. Expansion into Africa and Latin America is currently in development.

“TRON encompasses a global community that has embraced blockchain as a fast, affordable, reliable, and stable means of transacting,” said AEON's CEO, Eddie Li.“The sheer volume of users and stablecoin activity on their network is extremely well-suited to AEON's growing suite of payment services for users around the world.”

To make purchases, users simply open the AEON Pay app, scan the merchant's QR code, and pay directly with their TRON-based digital assets. By tapping into TRON's expansive global user base, AEON is accelerating crypto adoption where it matters most: on the streets, in cafes, and at retail counters.

“AEON Pay's integration greatly enhances TRON's mission to become a global settlement layer,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO.“We each approach the goal of driving Web3 adoption by building bridges between crypto and traditional finance.”

This strategic collaboration with TRON underscores AEON's leadership in real-world crypto payment innovation. As AEON continues to shape a globally connected Web3 economy, its support for TRON reaffirms its commitment to driving mass adoption of crypto and integrating it into everyday payment experiences.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $77.7 billion. As of June 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 310 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $21.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

