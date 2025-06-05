San Francisco Community Health Leaders To Be Honored At SFCCC's 42Nd Anniversary Gala
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC) will host its 42nd Anniversary Gala on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 , at the historic Green Room at the San Francisco War Memorial. The evening will bring together leaders in healthcare, public service, and community advocacy to celebrate the people and programs advancing health equity in San Francisco.
This year's gala honors three awardees who exemplify the spirit of community health:
-
Senator Scott Wiener will be recognized for his tireless legislative work to expand access to care, protect LGBTQ+ rights, and strengthen California's healthcare system. Senator Wiener's advocacy has been instrumental in safeguarding the state's safety net during a time of growing need and budget uncertainty.
Drs. Richard and Tricia Gibbs will be celebrated for over 30 years of service to the community through the San Francisco Free Clinic, which they co-founded in 1993 to deliver free, high-quality medical care to uninsured individuals, while advancing the field of primary care by providing educational opportunities for future medical practitioners.
City College of San Francisco's Community Health Worker (CHW) Program will be honored for their contributions to the local healthcare workforce, and their partnership in SFCCC's CHW program. Since 1992, the program has trained frontline workers rooted in the communities they serve, many of whom are employed in SFCCC's member clinics.
The event will feature food, drinks, and a short program, including the premiere of SFCCC's new video spotlighting our Community Health Worker program. As SFCCC and its 12 member clinics navigate a challenging landscape, the gala is a chance to reflect and celebrate all we've accomplished over the last year and commit to a more just future.
All proceeds support SFCCC's work to expand access, strengthen community-based care, and build a healthier San Francisco for all.
About SFCCC: San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium is a partnership of nonprofit health centers dedicated to bridging the gap in access to compassionate, inclusive, and comprehensive healthcare for San Francisco's diverse communities.
Media Contact: Mira Levy, [email protected]
