Freecast Launches Younify Connect To Simplify Streaming Subscriptions

Once connected, FreeCast users will see a unified carousel of recently watched content from all services across FreeCast's supported apps on smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. This streamlines the viewing experience and reduces the frustration of switching between apps. Additional Younify Connect features, including unified Watchlists, full Watch History, and Personalized Recommendations, are coming soon to the FreeCast apps.

We're thrilled to be incorporating the Younify Connect SDK to present a unified view of our users' Continue Watching lists.

The Younify Connect SDK allows consumers to connect their streaming accounts with the apps they love to aggregate their Watchlists and Continue Watching lists across the top 12 streaming services in the United States. This also enables app developers to make recommendations to their users based on their watch histories and viewing preferences. Jeff Lawrence, CEO and Co-founder of MediaMall Technologies, creators of Younify, said, "Embedding the Younify Connect SDK in the FreeCast app enables a level of ease and personalization that will delight FreeCast users."

"We're thrilled to be incorporating the Younify Connect SDK into our app to present users a unified view of their Continue Watching lists. We also look forward to offering aggregated Watchlists and Personalized recommendation in the future," added Bill Mobley, CEO of FreeCast.

About FreeCast

FreeCast is a media technology company building solutions for the next generation of over-the-top television. The company's streaming platform is designed to be easy to use and affordable for consumers while tackling some of the media business's toughest problems with a whole-industry approach. FreeCast aggregates hundreds of free streaming channels and more than 500,000 TV episodes and movies from free, subscription, and pay-per-view sources creating a single-source TV experience that's accessible on all devices. For more information visit .

About Younify

The Younify Connect SDK is the newest product from MediaMall Technologies, the trailblazing company behind PlayOn and Younify, with a mission to simplify and transform digital entertainment into a truly user-centric, effortless experience. Visit to learn more.

