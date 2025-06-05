Nourify-Beautify Podcast Announces Sponsorship From Qalitex Laboratories

The sponsorship aligns a trusted global testing lab with a podcast known for raising industry standards in wellness and beauty.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nourify and Beautify Podcast , hosted by Nour Abochama and Linda Yates, has announced a sponsorship agreement with Qalitex Laboratories, a California-based lab known globally for its fast, ISO-accredited microbiology and chemistry testing services.The partnership supports the podcast's mission to promote transparency and accountability in the wellness, supplement, and beauty industries-while reinforcing the importance of scientific verification in a space often driven by unregulated claims. The sponsorship marks a significant alignment between two platforms that prioritize evidence, consumer education, and quality above hype.A Podcast Committed to Real Conversations About WellnessNourify-Beautify launched with a clear purpose: to ask the questions too often overlooked in the beauty and wellness space. Co-hosted by Nour Abochama, a chemical engineer and supplement safety advocate, and Linda Yates, an international keynote speaker and leadership consultant, the show brings industry founders, product developers, and scientific experts to the forefront.Each episode explores the unseen side of consumer products-what goes into a label, how ingredients are tested, and what consumers often don't hear when buying supplements or skincare. Instead of product promotion, the podcast prioritizes depth, giving experts a platform to break down complex topics in plain language.“We've always wanted this podcast to highlight what's real, not just what sells,” said Abochama.“It makes sense to support that mission with resources that align with our values.”Who is Qalitex Laboratories?Qalitex Laboratories is a global quality partner for brands working in supplements, cosmetics, and food. Based in Irvine, California, the lab is trusted for its fast turnaround times, rigorous quality systems, and ISO-accredited testing. Brands worldwide can rely on Qalitex to meet regulatory requirements, verify label claims, and troubleshoot formulation challenges.The lab offers a range of services, including microbiology, stability testing , heavy metal screening, and shelf-life validation. While technical accuracy is at its core, Qalitex is also known for offering real human support to companies navigating the often complex terrain of compliance and product development.“Behind every test is a real decision being made-by a founder, a formulator, or a parent reading a label,” said a spokesperson for Qalitex.“A show that digs into those decisions deserves backing from those who test what's behind them.”A sponsorship rooted in shared valuesRather than a broad marketing arrangement, the sponsorship was shaped around shared priorities. Both Nourify-Beautify and Qalitex advocate for higher standards-whether that's in how a product is made or how it's talked about. The collaboration helps support ongoing production of the podcast while giving listeners a behind-the-scenes connection to a key part of the product quality ecosystem.Importantly, the sponsorship maintains a clear boundary between support and influence. Qalitex will be acknowledged in upcoming episodes, and may be featured in select educational segments, but it does not dictate episode content, guest selection, or narrative direction.“This partnership allows us to keep asking the hard questions-now with the added backing of a company that understands why those questions matter.”Context: rising demand for verified informationThe sponsorship comes at a time when both the supplement and cosmetic industries face increased scrutiny. From lawsuits involving mislabeled products to regulatory tightening on Amazon and other retail platforms, the public is more aware than ever of the gap between marketing and reality.Nourify-Beautify has played a small but significant role in that awareness, inviting experts who speak candidly about supply chain issues, clinical research gaps, and the role of testing in product development. With Qalitex's support, the podcast aims to deepen those conversations, and possibly explore more technical topics that often don't get mainstream airtime.“The industry doesn't lack knowledge. It often just lacks a platform for that knowledge to be shared in a way people can understand,” said the Qalitex team.“We see this as a small step toward changing that.”Looking aheadBoth Qalitex and the Nourify-Beautify team say they see this sponsorship as part of a longer-term effort to bring transparency into public conversation. While the format may evolve-from podcast segments to collaborative educational guides-the core mission remains the same: make science more visible, and more human.About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex is your global quality partner in microbiology and chemistry testing. Based in Irvine, California, the lab is trusted by supplement, cosmetic, and food brands around the world. With fast turnaround times, ISO-accredited processes, and a human approach to client support, Qalitex helps bring integrity and efficiency to product development and compliance.Website: [ ]About the Nourify-Beautify PodcastThe Nourify-Beautify Podcast is hosted by Nour Abochama and Linda Yates, spotlighting behind-the-curtains truths in the supplement, skincare, and wellness world. With guests ranging from skincare experts to cosmetic product founders, the podcast is a platform for thoughtful, evidence-based conversations in an industry often shaped by marketing over merit.Listen here: episodes/Become a podcast guest:Media Contact:Pamela Wertalik...

