Guinness World Record Holder Of“Longest Serving Flight Attendant” Gets A Biography Posthumously Published, Chronicling Her Incredible Journey Guinness World Record Holder Of“Longest Serving Flight Attendant” Gets A Biography Posthumously

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes, an astonishing life is lived with quiet resilience that few learn about. Author Richard Evans wants to ensure Bette Nash's story isn't forgotten in the shadows of time.

Mary Elizabeth Burke-Nash, affectionately known as Bette to many who worked with her, had a sky-high spirit throughout her life on the plane. In fact, she earned a Guinness World Record as the Longest Serving Flight Attendant (68 years). But her soaring spirit was confined only to the cabin of an aircraft. Bette's life on the ground was anything but sky-high. It is a testament to her remarkable resilience, bravery, dedication, faith and love in raising her severely challenged Down Syndrome son, Christian, practically on her own for 49 years. She suffered through an abusive and violent marriage for 31 years because, at that time, her religious faith considered divorce a sin before God.

“My wife, Suellen, flew with Bette for over 20 years,” said Richard.“For the last two years of Bette's life, I interviewed Bette over many hours and read over her almost daily journaling of the difficulties, turmoil, abuse and violence she and Christian suffered through.”

To honor the one-year anniversary of her passing in Spring of 2024, Richard has written a provocative biography and startling accounting of a true hero. A survivor in every sense of the word. Now, the world can read Bette's story of courage, compassion, and conviction, away from the celebrity image she presented to every passenger and fellow colleague while living her fantasy-life above the clouds.

Bette: The True Story of My Life in the Sky is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Richard Morris Evans, author of Bette, shares a deeply personal connection to the book's subject, having known Bette for over 20 years. Richard and his wife, Suellen, who has been a friend to Bette for over 50 years, live a mere ten minutes away in Manassas, Virginia. Bette, along with her Down Syndrome son, Christian, became like family to them. As a close confidant, Richard believed Bette's story of resilience and courage deserved to be told.

