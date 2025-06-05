Ottobock's Full Circle Movement Joins Desert Challenge Games In Tempe To Empower Adaptive Athletes

Partnering with Arizona Disabled Sports to Support Movement, Confidence, and Community Connection

TEMPE, Ariz., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottobock North America proudly partnered with Arizona Disabled Sports for a special Full Circle Movement event at this year's Desert Challenge Games in Tempe, Arizona-one of the premier adaptive sports competitions in the United States. This collaborative event, held on May 29, 2025, created an empowering space for people with limb loss and limb difference to experience hands-on mobility training, sports prostheses trials, and community connection.

Hosted at Arizona State University's campus, the Full Circle Movement event welcomed participants of all ages and mobility levels to learn from certified prosthetists, physical therapists, and adaptive sports coaches. Ottobock's expert team offered guidance and support as attendees tested elite-level sports prostheses, including running blades, in a safe and encouraging environment. For those who opted not to run, the event also focused on improving participants' balance and confidence with their walking prosthesis. This event hosted more than 60 participants and volunteers, all joining together in a collective fitness experience.

"Full Circle Movement is designed to help individuals rediscover movement-and themselves-through the power of adaptive sports," said Lucas Crisanti, Full Circle Movement coach and Clinical Specialist at Ottobock. "We were thrilled to bring this energy to the Desert Challenge Games and witness so many individuals take their next step, literally and figuratively."

The Desert Challenge Games, hosted annually by Arizona Disabled Sports, brings together hundreds of adaptive athletes from around the world to compete in track and field, archery, swimming, and more. Ottobock's movement event added another layer of opportunity for individuals with lower limb amputations to build confidence, explore movement strategies, and connect with a broader limb loss community.

Full Circle Movement, Ottobock's signature community event and adaptive sports initiative, is committed to helping people living with limb loss and limb difference move with confidence-no matter where they are on their mobility journey. By integrating advanced prosthetic technology with real-world coaching and peer support, the program continues to expand access and visibility for adaptive athletes across North America.

To learn more about upcoming Full Circle Movement events or Ottobock's global commitment to adaptive sports, visit:

ottobock/adaptive-sports

ottobock/full-circle-movement

About Ottobock

Ottobock has been empowering people with reduced mobility for over 100 years. As a global leader in wearable human bionics, the company develops cutting-edge prosthetics, orthotics, exoskeletons, and mobility solutions that promote independence and quality of life. With more than 9,000 employees and a presence in 135 countries, Ottobock drives innovation through clinical care, research partnerships, and technical expertise-including long-standing support of the Paralympic Games since 1988.

About Arizona Disabled Sports

Arizona Disabled Sports provides year-round adaptive recreation and competitive athletic opportunities for individuals with disabilities throughout Arizona. Their mission is to "Let No One Sit On The Sidelines," empowering athletes of all abilities through inclusion, competition, and community.

SOURCE Ottobock

