Patina Group Celebrates Pride Month With 21 Seeds Tequila And Stonewall Community Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June, Patina Group will once again raise a glass to Pride Month with a colorful cocktail campaign in partnership with 21 Seeds Tequila - and this year, every sip supports queer liberation. In the spirit of giving back, a donation will be made to the Stonewall Community Foundation , supporting meaningful work within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pride Month is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to radical hospitality - creating spaces where every guest and team member feels genuinely welcomed, respected, and celebrated,” said John Kolaski, President of Patina Restaurant Group.“Partnering with 21 Seeds and Stonewall Community Foundation allows us to serve cocktails with purpose - and support the organizations driving real change in our communities.”

Guests at Patina Group locations across the country can enjoy a variety of vibrant 21 Seeds cocktails, made with tequila infused with the juice of real fruit:



Mr. Espresso Martini – 21 Seeds Valencia Orange Tequila, espresso, coffee liqueur, chocolate bitters, and simple syrup, shaken and topped with chocolate powder.

Spicy Ms. Margarita – 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, served over ice with cucumber and a salted rim.

Proud Paloma – 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila, pink grapefruit juice, club soda, served over ice with grapefruit and fresh basil. Seed & Sassy – 21 Seeds Infused Tequila and club soda, garnished with fresh fruit.

Participating restaurants span Patina Group's portfolio of restaurants across the country:

New York : Nick & Stef's NY, STATE Grill & Bar, Stella 34, Lincoln, Panevino Ristorante

Boston : Banners, Hub Hall

Buffalo : Patina 250

Orlando : The Edison, Morimoto Asia, Enzo's Hideaway, Maria & Enzo's

West Coast : Naples, PASEO, Céntrico, Nick & Stef's LA, Tangata, Leatherby's / George's

This year's campaign will support the Stonewall Community Foundation , which has funded over 700 organizations since 1990 to support LGBTQ equality.

Celebrate Pride Month with Patina Group, enjoy fantastic cocktails, and support the LGBTQIA+ community - one delicious drink at a time. Learn more at PatinaGroup.com and follow along @patinagroup .

About Patina Group

Patina Group is the premium lifestyle division of Delaware North, delivering culinary excellence and radical hospitality at scale. From iconic restaurants and cultural institutions to world-class events and destination venues, Patina creates thoughtful, chef-driven experiences that blend timeless quality with modern creativity. Founded in Los Angeles in 1989-and the first restaurant in the city to earn a Michelin star-Patina has grown into a national hospitality leader with over 40 unique restaurant concepts and more than 4.3 million guests annually. Its venues include celebrated partnerships with Lincoln Center, The Empire State Building, The Plaza Hotel, Disney Parks & Resorts, and more-alongside culinary collaborations with renowned chefs including Iron Chef Morimoto, Carlos Gaytán, and James Beard Award-winner Timothy Hollingsworth. Patina also produces elevated, large-scale catering experiences for some of the world's most prestigious events. With a vision grounded in innovation, storytelling, and the comfort of unforgettable food, Patina Group is redefining hospitality-one experience at a time. For more information, visit .

