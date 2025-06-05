West Michigan Based ESPEC North America, Inc. Joins Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program

JACKSON, Mich., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy and ESPEC North America, Inc. announced a partnership to power the West Michigan based environmental and reliability testing equipment manufacturing company with clean energy and bring new renewable energy into Michigan's electric grid.

Under Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program, major electricity accounts at ESPEC North America will source renewable energy from new Consumers Energy Michigan-based wind and solar projects beginning in 2028. ESPEC North America can also claim the Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) tied to the projects, further reducing the company's carbon footprint and advancing its commitment that innovation and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand.

"We commend ESPEC North America for making the commitment to match 100% of the energy it uses with renewable energy from Consumers Energy," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president, chief customer and growth officer. "Together, we're making a meaningful impact in adding flexible generation sources to Michigan's grid while fostering economic growth and creating jobs."

Joining the Renewable Energy Program, ESPEC North America says is essential not only for protecting our planet for future generations but also for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industries it serves, helping the company strengthen its ability to innovate responsibly, reduce its environmental footprint, and align with the global Environmental Vision 2050 of its parent company, ESPEC Corp.

"At ESPEC North America, we are committed to doing our part to advance environmental sustainability through meaningful action. We are unique in our contribution to the global clean energy push as we have numerous partners whom we serve in their endeavors to develop new and innovative renewable energy solutions," said Luke Polega, President, ESPEC North America. "Partnering with Consumers Energy allows us to invest in some of those solutions and begin to see results that have a real impact on our environment."

In total, the over 50 businesses that Consumers Energy serves have committed to over 700 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy supporting their sustainability goals. That's enough generation to power approximately 84,000 homes each year and equivalent to removing greenhouse gas emissions produced from over 190,500 cars on the road annually from the environment, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

ESPEC North America joins notable Michigan program participants, including General Motors, Interlochen Center for the Arts, and the cities of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, among others, in accelerating the development of green energy infrastructure.

Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program offers a local, cost-effective, flexible, and turnkey solution for businesses looking to align with sustainability goals while supporting the planet for future generations. Enrollment not only advances greening Michigan's grid but also supports Michigan jobs created through building and operating renewable energy projects.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

