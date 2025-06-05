Superteam Wheels Evolve Again, Launching The New Ultra H2 Wheelset

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's carbon fiber wheel brand, Superteam wheels, has officially launched its new flagship product: Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition Wheelset. It is a high-performance wheel that combines cutting-edge material technology and a bionic design concept, aiming to provide the ultimate speed and control experience for cycling enthusiasts around the world.

Biomimetic technology and ultra-light carbon fiber define the new generation of wheel standards

>1. Shark fin biomimetic design: The rim shape is inspired by the shark's dorsal fin, which effectively reduces air resistance, improves stability, and enhances side wind control at high speeds.

2. 54 T ratchet structure drum: brings efficient drive response and accurate pedal feedback, so that power output does not waste every watt.

3. The world's lightest carbon fiber spokes: each uses 3.2mm ultra-fine carbon fiber and weighs only 1.75g, which not only greatly reduces the vehicle's weight but also maintains excellent rigidity performance.

4. New bright finish: Highly recognizable obsidian light treatment, carbon fiber texture on the surface, more recognizable, so that each Ultra H2 Special Edition is like a work of art in a performance machine.

City, and mountain road - a set of wheels, conquer multiple scenes

Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition Suitable for various riding scenarios, whether it is urban commuting, road racing, or mountain long-distance crossing, its lightweight structure and aerodynamic optimization can bring a smooth experience, helping riders navigate through all kinds of terrain.

Lightweight design helps the concept of environmental protection

In the current global consensus on green travel and low-carbon manufacturing, Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition's ultra-lightweight design also contributes to reducing carbon emissions. Weighing less than traditional aluminum alloy wheels or high-density carbon fiber wheels means a lighter overall load, which enhances cycling efficiency and reduces energy consumption, contributing a small but practical effort to eco-friendly travel.

Global Launch with Limited-Time Offer!

The Superteam Ultra H2 Special Edition is now available worldwide.

Act Fast: Enjoy 12% OFF full wheelsets for a limited time (Offer ends July 1, 2025).

Join the Pioneer Riders NOW:

(Direct shipping to Europe & USA)

Superteam Wheels: Unleashing Chinese manufacturing's speed and strength globally.

SOURCE Superteam

