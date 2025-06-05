D'otto Fragrances Pre-Launch New Literature Collection At Harrods

London, UK Thursday 5th June – This summer, D'OTTO Fragrances partners with Harrods for an exclusive limited-time preview of the Literature Collection-a bold new chapter in the brand's ever-disruptive scent story. Pre-launching at Harrods for sale in London from 1st June to 1st September, the collection introduces two new fragrances, 4x2 and 8x1, inspired by literature's most unapologetically powerful voices: Charlotte Brontë and Emily Brontë.

With this second collection, D'OTTO leaves behind the traditional canvas of visual art and plunges headfirst into the written word, paying homage to the radical impact of three women who wrote not to entertain, but to shake the foundations of their time. These fragrances are not nostalgic. They are declarations.

4x2 is a fragrant embodiment of Jane Eyre, the quietly radical heroine who defied every expectation. It opens with floral notes of Lily of the Valley from Lake Como and Mexican Tuberose, followed by a rich heart of Vanilla Bourbon from Madagascar and Myrrh from Jordan. The base, a blend of Haitian Vanilla, Brazilian Tonka Bean, Australian Sandalwood, and Ambergris, mirrors Jane's ultimate act of rebellion: the pursuit of love on her own terms.

8x1 channels the windswept passion of Wuthering Heights, conjuring the wild soul of the Yorkshire moors. The fragrance unfolds with top notes of Amalfi Rhubarb, Sicilian Orange, and Sorrento Lemon, transitioning into a heart of Romagna Chamomile, Italian Magnolia, and Egyptian Cassis. A deep, moody base of Italian Cashmere, Cedarwood from the Atlas Mountains, Australian Sandalwood, and Musks completes this intense ode to eternal, unyielding love.

“This collection is born from our desire to capture the fire of women who didn't just write stories-they wrote revolutions,” says Tiziana Terenzi, Artistic Director at D'OTTO.“To launch the Literature Collection with Harrods-an institution that embodies heritage and innovation-is a dream. These fragrances are more than scent; they are spirit bottled.”

The Literature Collection is available for pre-launch sale at Harrods London from 1st June – 1st September 2025.

ABOUT D'OTTO

D'OTTO is a fragrance house that celebrates the infinite possibilities of Art through perfume. Taking iconic pieces of work by famous artists as a source of boundless inspiration, D'OTTO has an emotional and multi-sensorial approach to artistry and perfumery.

D'OTTO does not ask for permission. It breaks in, leaves its mark, and vanishes like smoke. It is not gentle. It is a volatile, untamed, and alive rebellion of the senses. D'OTTO does not whisper; it shouts, stirs, burns, and lingers. Like scent, art defies gravity. It exists not in galleries, but in instinct, impulse, and upheaval. It lives on the edge-hijacking the senses, refusing to fade, and never seeking approval.

Eight. Otto. The outlaw of numbers. Mirrored. Infinite. Untamed. No start. No finish. Just force. For D'OTTO, OTTO is not a name. It is a rupture, looping, spiralling, consuming. A weapon. A signature. Born to last. Made to disrupt.

D'OTTO crafts radical olfactory expressions, artistic, unbound, and unfiltered. Each scent is a coded rebellion. It does not follow rules, it rewrites them in molecules. This isn't perfumery. This is a revolution. Bottled.

A perfume phenomenon created by a politically incorrect nose, D'OTTO is a brand of brazen excellence. Each fragrance is inspired by a work of art and its creator. It exists to shatter convention through scent.

