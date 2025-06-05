MENAFN - PR Newswire) New co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds commented, "We're incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure. Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we're writing this in our BONDS. No further questions."

Founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison, SailGP pits 12 national crews in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, ripping past 100 km/h just metres from shore in the world's most iconic harbours. Led by Olympic gold medallist Slingsby, Australia has owned the leaderboard, three championships in four seasons, and now embarks on a new chapter aimed at super-charging fan engagement far beyond the dock.

The BONDS multi-year partnership marks the first time the Australian SailGP Team has had a Title Partner. As both Official Title Partner and Official Underwear Partner, BONDS brings more than a century of Aussie heritage - and signature comfort - to the BONDS Flying Roos.

The BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team will make their official debut under their new name and ownership at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix from June 7-8. The Australian crew aims to defend their leading position on the leaderboard while striving for a memorable victory to celebrate their new co-owners and partners.

ABOUT SAILGP// The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship is a global championship with national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds exceeding 100 km/h // 60mph, the Rolex SailGP Championship is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and bonus prize money of US$12 million at stake. Powered by nature - wind, sea and sun - driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Visit SailGP to find out more.

