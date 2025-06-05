USOP Unites Trusted Mississippi Brands Under Single Name, Strengthening Statewide Alignment And Access

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This merger, which will go live on August 4, will boast 32 doctors and 33 advanced practice providers at 18 locations, creating the largest and most comprehensive network of orthopedic specialists in the state and one of the strongest in the Southeast.

"We're not changing who we are-we're reinforcing it." - Kurre Luber, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Ole Miss team physician

Reaffirming Physician Leadership

The move reflects the organizations' shared values and long-standing alignment in clinical standards, physician leadership , and community-based care. It also underscores the physicians' decision to unite under a single brand-enhancing collaboration and clarity-while maintaining the local clinical autonomy that USOP supports.

"Our role at USOP is to support and elevate independent practices-not to rewrite them," said Steve Holtzclaw, MD, MBA , CEO of USOP. "This brand decision came from the physicians themselves, and we applaud their leadership. It reflects a deep level of alignment across markets and a shared vision for serving patients in a smarter, more connected way."

MSMOC, founded in 1984 in Jackson, is nationally recognized for subspecialized orthopedic care and surgical innovation. Oxford Ortho and OINMS, which have served their communities for decades, bring deep local ties and strong reputations for excellence in sports medicine, joint care, and general orthopedics.

"We've always had a strong professional respect among our groups-whether through shared training, cross-consultation, or patient care philosophies," said J.R. Woodall, MD, PhD , a spine surgeon at MSMOC and chair of the USOP board. "It became increasingly clear that working under a single, trusted brand wasn't just logical-it was better for patients, clearer for referring providers, and empowering for our teams."

"This is home for us," said Kurre Luber, MD , orthopedic surgeon and team physician for Ole Miss Athletics . "We're not changing who we are-we're reinforcing it. Joining under the Mississippi Sports Medicine name lets us keep growing while staying true to the care our patients and communities know and trust."

What This Means for Patients

Patients will continue to be seen by the same physicians at the same locations, with the added benefit of easier access to a larger network of subspecialty colleagues, research opportunities, and shared innovations.

"From a branding perspective, this alignment simplifies the patient experience and strengthens our visibility in a competitive healthcare market," said Aaron McKevitt, MBA , USOP's senior director of marketing & growth. "It also sends a clear message to communities across Mississippi: the best orthopedic care is local, coordinated, and proudly Mississippi-made."

USOP is committed to empowering physician-led organizations with scalable solutions that preserve independence and promote growth. This move is the latest in a series of strategic, physician-driven decisions aimed at creating one of the nation's most integrated, high-performing orthopedic networks.

About USOP

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is the nation's leading orthopedic management services organization, supporting a network of 10 premier orthopedic practices across the Southeast. By focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence, and physician alignment, USOP empowers practices and physicians to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.

