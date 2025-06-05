Manufactured Sand And Granite Strategic Business Report 2025 Rising Shortage Of Natural Sand In Coastal And Inland Regions Spurs Market Penetration Of Manufactured Aggregates
|No. of Pages
|281
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$138.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$218.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories Manufactured Sand and Granite - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 47 companies featured in this Manufactured Sand and Granite market report include:
- Ablegroup Berhad Adelaide Brighton Ltd Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A. Arizona Tile Cambria CDE Global CEMEX Cosentino S.A. CRH plc Dakota Granite Company Gem Granites Granite Construction Inc. HeidelbergCement Holcim Ltd Lasselsberger Group Levantina y Asociados de Minerales M S International, Inc. Pokarna Limited R.E.D. Graniti S.p.A. Vulcan Materials Company
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Stringent Environmental Regulations on River Sand Mining Propel Shift to Manufactured Sand Alternatives Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Projects Drive Demand for High-Strength Construction Aggregates Growth in Smart Cities and Affordable Housing Programs Throws the Spotlight on M-Sand Adoption Government Support for Sustainable Construction Materials Strengthens Business Case for Crushed Granite and M-Sand Rising Shortage of Natural Sand in Coastal and Inland Regions Spurs Market Penetration of Manufactured Aggregates Advancements in Vertical Shaft Impactor (VSI) Technology Enhance Quality of Manufactured Sand Increased Use of Manufactured Sand in Ready-Mix Concrete Applications Expands Market Scope Strengthening of Public-Private Infrastructure Partnerships Fuels Long-Term Aggregate Consumption Higher Workability and Reduced Void Ratios Drive Adoption of Manufactured Sand in High-Performance Concrete Expansion of Precast Concrete and Modular Construction Accelerates Use of Uniform Particle M-Sand Focus on Sustainable Resource Management Promotes Reuse of Quarry Dust and Crushed Stone Digital Material Testing and Certification Tools Enhance Quality Assurance of Engineered Aggregates Fluctuations in River Sand Supply and Price Volatility Create Opportunities for Scalable M-Sand Units Growing Adoption in Road and Railway Infrastructure Projects Sustains Demand for Crushed Granite Cost-Effectiveness and Regional Availability Strengthen Preference for Localized M-Sand Plants Construction of Dams, Bridges, and Industrial Parks Drives Large-Scale Procurement of Manufactured Aggregates Recycling and Reprocessing Technologies in Stone Crushing Enhance Circular Economy Integration Public Procurement Mandates Favoring Eco-Friendly Aggregates Drive Institutional Sales Growth Quality Standardization and BIS Certification Encourage Wider Use in Commercial and Residential Segments OEM Partnerships With Crusher and Screening Equipment Makers Support Integrated Aggregate Solutions
