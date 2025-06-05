Scooter Direct's New Mobility Scooters For All-Terrain: Expanding Horizons For Users With Active Lifestyles

Scooter Direct Expands All-Terrain Mobility Options with Go-Go Elite Traveller® 2 Platinum, Victory® Platinum 4-Wheel, and Jazzy® Light Models.

ODESSA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scooter Direct, a leading provider of mobility solutions, reaffirms its commitment to mobility and independence by announcing the expansion of its product line with its diverse selections of power wheelchairs, ramps, lift chairs, and more. With a focus on functionality and innovation, the brand continues to support users across the U.S. in achieving greater freedom in daily life.As the U.S. population ages and mobility limitations affect a growing segment of society, innovative all-terrain mobility scooters are redefining personal freedom. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 54 million Americans are aged 65 or older, with over 25% reporting mobility difficulties. The global mobility scooter market, valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR, reaching USD 3.8 billion by 2033. This growth reflects a rising demand for practical, user-centric mobility solutions.As mobility challenges continue to impact millions, Scooter Direct partners with trusted manufacturers to ensure that all offerings meet rigorous standards of safety, reliability, and user-friendly design.Scooter Direct's mobility scooters are engineered to meet the demands of real-world users, with models designed to easily navigate narrow spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Recent innovations also feature scooters that disassemble quickly-streamlining transport and storage, whether fitting them into a vehicle or storing them in tight spaces at home.These adaptive features highlight Scooter Direct's ongoing efforts to support individuals with limited mobility in maintaining active, connected, and independent lifestyles. Scooter Direct remains at the forefront of this evolution. With a focus on safety, convenience, and innovation, the company continues to expand its product offerings to meet the diverse needs of its customers.These mobility scooters are not only built to navigate physical spaces but also to empower users to reclaim their independence and quality of life.Go-Go Elite Traveller2 Platinum: Pride Mobility introduces the Go-Go Elite Traveller2 Platinum, a U.S.-made mobility scooter that blends performance with portability. Featuring iTurnTM Technology, it offers a tight 37” turning radius for easy navigation in tight spaces. The Charge360 magnetic charger and adjustable tiller enhance user convenience, while Feather Touch Disassembly allows quick breakdown into five lightweight pieces for effortless transport and storage.VictoryPlatinum 4-Wheel Scooter: Scooter Direct highlights the VictoryPlatinum 4-Wheel scooter, a top-tier mobility solution designed for users who value both luxury and rugged performance. Built for uneven terrain, it features EZ TURN Technology with a 45.5” turning radius, full front and rear suspension, and a water-resistant console for outdoor durability. Convenient additions like a front basket, rearview mirrors, and a 1-Year National In-Home Service Warranty make this scooter a reliable and comfortable choice for everyday adventures.Go-GoSport 4-Wheel Mobility Scooter: Go-Go Sport mobility scooter is a real game changer for outdoor enthusiasts. With a 325 lbs. weight capacity, 18Ah battery pack, and auto-connecting harness, it offers long-range comfort and quick setup on the go. Its ergonomic design ensures ease of use for individuals with limited hand mobility, making it an ideal choice for both daily use and outdoor adventures.JazzyUltra Light : The JazzyUltra Light redefines lightweight mobility with its carbon-fiber frame and ultra-portable 33 lb. build (without battery). Powered by an airline-compliant 10Ah lithium battery, it's perfect for frequent travelers. A programmable joystick controller and attendant control bracket offer flexible, user-friendly operation, making it an excellent choice for both users and caregivers alike.Several scooters over the years, and ScooterDirect has always been honest first and salesman second, placing well-being ahead of the dollar sign.- Proud PatronAbout Scooter DirectScooter Direct has empowered thousands of customers across the U.S. to rediscover their freedom and enjoy daily life with greater ease and independence. Their wide range of mobility solutions-featuring top-notch scooters, wheelchairs, lift chairs, and accessories-blends advanced technology with everyday comfort and reliability.By offering trusted brands and models, they ensure each product supports mobility, safety, and confidence for users of all lifestyles. They also take the customer-oriented approach by offering affordable products, simplifying the buying process, and providing expert guidance.Website:Phone: 1-800-987-6791Email: ...11431 Challenger AveOdessa, FL 33556

