J.F. Brennan Company Implements Autodesk Build Platform Integration With Computer Guidance Corporation's Ecms Cloud ERP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Headquartered in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Brennan specializes in marine infrastructure construction, environmental remediation, commercial diving, submarine cabling, and harbor management services. As part of its continued commitment to innovation and efficiency, the company sought a more unified view of its operations across departments.

Management identified several challenges related to siloed systems, including inconsistent communication across departments, an excess of manual data entry, duplicate recordkeeping, and poor visibility of real time project costs. Brennan's project management and accounting systems operated independently, creating information gaps and inefficiencies.

To better integrate its business operations, Brennan turned to Computer Guidance Corporation implementation partner INRS. The combination of eCMS Cloud ERP and Autodesk Build now enables seamless data sharing between project and accounting teams, ensuring real-time visibility into job performance and financial metrics.

"Connecting our accounting and project management systems was a critical step forward," said Ann Boland, CIO, Brennan. "With eCMS and Autodesk Build working together, we've eliminated redundant manual processes, improved collaboration across our organization, and streamlined our processes. The result is better data, faster decisions, and more time to focus on delivering high-quality projects."

Steven Gross, VP of Client Solutions at Computer Guidance Corporation, added: "We're proud to support Brennan's vision for operational integration. By combining the strengths of eCMS and Autodesk Build, Brennan now has a scalable and connected platform that helps bridge the gap between the office and the field."

"Through the integration of eCMS and Autodesk Build, Brennan now benefits from real-time, bi-directional data sharing between project management and accounting," said Michael Carpenter, President, INRS. "This automation not only reduces manual data entry but also ensures that decision-makers have immediate access to accurate information whenever and wherever they need it."

About Computer Guidance Corporation

Computer Guidance Corporation has been the trusted provider of construction ERP solutions for over 35 years. Its eCMS platform delivers scalable, cloud-based technology to commercial contractors, empowering teams with real-time access to financials, project data, and business intelligence.

About J.F. Brennan Company

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. (Brennan) is a family-owned marine construction firm specializing in environmental remediation, dam construction, commercial diving, harbor management, and submarine cable services. Since 1919, Brennan has worked closely with public and private owners of water-based infrastructure and operates nationwide throughout coastal and inland waterways.

About INRS

INRS Enterprises has been delivering simplicity to the construction industry since 2009. As the premier software developer for the commercial construction industry, we provide a suite of digital tools to help build the world. A dedicated team of information technology and industry experts have a mission to deliver innovative, easy to use, and agile applications. By exceeding expectations, INRS Enterprises is the go-to choice of construction professionals.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk or follow @autodesk.

SOURCE Computer Guidance Corporation