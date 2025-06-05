BTL Announces Expanded Clearances And Versatility For EMSELLA® Platform

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a global leader in non-invasive medical solutions, proudly announces expanded Health Canada License for its revolutionary EMSELLA® platform, reinforcing its leadership in pelvic health and intimate wellness.

FDA-cleared and Health Canada-licensed for the treatment of urinary incontinence in both men and women, Emsella now also holds an additional Health Canada license and CE-mark certification for enhancing sexual function in patients experiencing somatic sexual arousal disorders caused by weak pelvic floor muscles.

Backed by robust clinical outcomes, EMSELLA continues to redefine non-invasive care across pelvic health and sexual function. Key findings include:

Sexual Dysfunction Statistics:







76% improvement in sexual satisfaction and desire1



60% improvement in orgasm quality1



37% improvement in maintaining erection during intercourse2 48% improvement in pelvic muscle endurance3

When compared to other modalities, EMSELLA outperforms significantly:

7x more effective than pelvic floor muscle training

"EMSELLA continues to surpass expectations-not just in treating incontinence but in restoring confidence, and overall quality of life," said David Chmel, CEO of BTL North America. "These expanded clearances and clinical outcomes validate what providers and patients have long experienced: EMSELLA delivers meaningful results in a way that's accessible, comfortable, and non-invasive."

Shari Caplan, MD, CCFP, FCFP, FAARM, a board-certified expert in functional, integrative , anti-aging, and intimate health said, "We're witnessing a complete shift in how pelvic and sexual health is approached. Patients are achieving results we used to think were only possible with surgery or years of therapy. EMSELLA has become a go-to solution in my practice for urinary control and sexual wellness for both men and women."

As the demand for intimate wellness treatments rises, EMSELLA remains uniquely positioned as an effective and versatile tool for addressing some of the most intimate and often under-discussed health concerns.

To learn more about EMSELLA, visit .

About BTL



Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 350+ patents and over 580 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes , EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXIONTM, EXOMINDTM, EMSELLA®, and others.

For more information, visit .

